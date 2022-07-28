Shell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18.04 billion.

The London-based company said it had net income of $4.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $103.08 billion in the period.

_____

