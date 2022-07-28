ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Shell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) _ Shell plc (SHEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18.04 billion.

The London-based company said it had net income of $4.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $103.08 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEL

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sterling Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported earnings of $26 million in its second quarter. The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. The civil construction company posted revenue of $510.6 million in the period. Sterling Infrastructure expects full-year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Ensign Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) _ The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $57.7 million. The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $732.5 million in the period,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

BP earnings triple as energy firm profits from rising prices

LONDON (AP) — BP’s earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy