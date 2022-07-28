ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresenius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) _ Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $156.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.07 billion in the period.

