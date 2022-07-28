Fresenius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) _ Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $156.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.07 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMS