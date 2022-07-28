ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Banco Santander: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MADRID (AP) _ Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Thursday reported net income of $2.5 billion in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Madrid, said it had earnings of 14 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $13.65 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.65 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAN

BP earnings triple as energy firm profits from rising prices

LONDON (AP) — BP’s earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Wells Fargo Completes Comprehensive Review of Diverse Candidate Slate Guidelines

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that it is reinstating its diverse candidate slate guidelines following a pause that started in June. Over the past six weeks, the company completed a review of diverse candidate slate hiring approaches and interviewed Wells Fargo recruiters and hiring managers to determine what’s working and what’s not. The company has also engaged a broader set of employees in listening sessions since mid-May.
BUSINESS
Wilhelm von Haller is Chief Financial Officer of Lysando AG

TRIESENBERG, Liechtenstein--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Lysando AG – market leader in the field of antimicrobial proteins – is pleased to announce that Wilhelm von Haller has joined the team as Chief Financial Officer this March. Baron von Haller is an expert in Corporate Finance, apprenticed during more than 30 years as leading executive in various roles at Deutsche Bank Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005152/en/ Wilhelm von Haller - CFO Lysando AG
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
