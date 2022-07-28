Banco Santander: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) _ Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Thursday reported net income of $2.5 billion in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Madrid, said it had earnings of 14 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $13.65 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.65 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

