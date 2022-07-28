Three Wolf, Baldwin Attorneys Honored for Expertise

sanatogapost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Is that "British Baseball"? Nope - Cricket is in the USASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Tourist in Lancaster? 3 Must-See Places in the CountyMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Craving Ice Cream on Hot Summer Days? 5 Amazing Places Worth a Visit in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WGAL
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams temporarily transfers power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams has temporarily transferred power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The transfer happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end at midnight Aug. 16. A spokesperson said Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is recovering at home. "I want to reassure the residents of...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Spraying operation to target mosquitoes in Reading
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Conservation District is stepping up its efforts to control the spread of the West Nile virus in Reading. The district said it will use a truck-mounted sprayer to target adult mosquitoes in the areas of North 11th and Union streets and the Charles Evans Cemetery, which is located between North Fifth Street and Centre Avenue and Robeson Street and Evans Avenue.
Grants available for UC education, awareness, Wolf admin. says | Five for the Weekend
In June, the state was awarded $6.8M from the DOL for projects aimed at promoting equitable access to the UC program. The post Grants available for UC education, awareness, Wolf admin. says | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Getting A Nursing License Has Never Been Easier
The path to becoming a nurse is a lengthy and difficult one. In combination with the shortage of nurses across the Commonwealth, this has caused only a slow trickle of nurses to be ushered into the workforce. In response, the Pennsylvania Department of State has instituted changes to increase the number of new nurses entering the practice.
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
ems1.com
Pa. county emergency responders fear loss of ALS services
PARKESBURG, Pa. — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
Chester County Residents Enjoy Most Purchasing Power in Pennsylvania
Chester County has come out on the top in Pennsylvania in SmartAsset’s recently published eighth annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. To find places where the average living expenses are most favorable to the people living there, SmartAsset looked at the cost of living relative to income to determine the purchasing power in each county in Pennsylvania as well as across the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
bctv.org
Hopewell Furnace Commemorates Park Establishment
Reading Hospital Surpasses Fundraising Goal for ‘No Shave November’. Hopewell Furnace invites you to join in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a National Historic Site. Programs and demonstrations will be offered throughout the day on Saturday, August 6th starting at 10:00 a.m. and continuing to 4:00 p.m.
Infamous-Ryders Biker Gang Leader, Lancaster County Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Jose Antonio Ramos a/k/a “One,” age 40, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 87 months imprisonment for drug trafficking.
Minimum wage increase coming for Pennsylvania workers who rely on tips
Starting Friday August 5, a wage increase will go into effect for servers who rely on tips.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanatogapost.com
Wawa Pays PA, Others $8 Million in Data Breach Deal
HARRISBURG PA – Wawa Inc. – the convenience store and fuel chain with local operations in Pottstown, Gilbertsville, Royersford, Spring City, Douglassville, Zieglerville, Schwenksville, Collegeville and Harleysville – will pay $8 million in a settlement agreement with seven states to resolve a December 2019 data breach. It also agreed to beef up security practices and safeguard customer information.
PA Man Sentenced to 18 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking
ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence July 25, 2022, on Alberto...
Coatesville officials bank on new $50 million sports and event facility to put Chester County’s only city back on the map
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Constructing a large sports facility in the hustle and bustle of downtown must be all the rage these days.
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Changes coming for tipped workers in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Changes are coming for workers who earn tips in Pennsylvania starting in August. In May, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced regulations that change Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act rules by updating how employers pay tipped workers and ensuring that salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are appropriately compensated for overtime.
Major Highways Restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery Counties
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Interstate 95 is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The...
bctv.org
Berks County: Upcoming Work on State Roads
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. County: Berks. Municipality: Greenwich Township. Road name: Interstate 78. Between:...
WGAL
Unsolved: Investigating Susquehanna Valley cold case homicides, disappearances
As part of WGAL's "Unsolved" series, we're examining cold cases involving murdered or missing people. We're taking a new look at these cases, talking to investigators and victims' families. Watch the videos below for more on these crimes from across the Susquehanna Valley. 1. Where is Kortne Stouffer?. A Lebanon...
Comments / 0