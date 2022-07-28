Chief of China's Industry Ministry Faces Discipline Probe

www.usnews.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
Swiss Set to Match EU Sanctions if China Invades Taiwan - Agency Chief
ZURICH (Reuters) - The head of the Swiss agency that implements economic sanctions expects the neutral country to adopt any punitive measures the European Union launches against China if it invades Taiwan, she said in a newspaper interview. China has been stepping up military activity around Taiwan seeking to pressure...
Russian Official Says Ukraine Carried Out Drone Attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ
(Reuters) - A senior official in Russian-annexed Crimea accused Ukraine on Sunday of carrying out a drone attack ahead of planned celebrations to mark Navy Day, injuring five and forcing the cancellation of festivities. The accusation comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to oversee Navy Day celebrations...
White House: U.S. Will Not Be Intimidated by China; Pelosi Has Right to Visit Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it expected China in coming days to escalate its response to a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and said the United States would not be intimidated. China's actions could include firing missiles near Taiwan, large-scale...
Marcos Rules Out Philippines Rejoining ICC Ahead of Plan to Resume Probe
MANILA (Reuters) - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday ruled out the Philippines rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC), whose prosecutor plans to resume an investigation into the previous government's bloody "war on drugs". The Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019, with then President Rodrigo Duterte accusing it of...
Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis
(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Begins Asia Tour, No Mention of Taiwan
BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China. "Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits...
Putin Says No One Can Win a Nuclear War
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started. The Kremlin leader made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine.
Russia's Medvedev Dismisses Biden's Arms Pact Call
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's former president dismissed a call by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to press on with talks on a new nuclear arms treaty, saying the appeal was out of place in a changed world. Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said he had told...
U.S. Looking to China Not to Escalate Tensions in Event of Pelosi Visit to Taiwan -Blinken
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that a potential visit to Taiwan by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be entirely her decision, but called on China not to escalate tensions in the event of a visit. "If the speaker does decide...
Mexico Deports 126 Venezuelan Migrants
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico deported 126 Venezuelan migrants who did not have proper permission to be in the country, the National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday. The 117 men and nine women were not able to prove their legal entry into Mexico, an INM statement said. The migrants...
On Navy Day, Putin Says United States Is Main Threat to Russia
ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Sunday signed a new naval doctrine which cast the United States as Russia's main rival and set out Russia's global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea. Speaking on Russia's Navy Day in the former...
Several Chinese Warplanes Fly Close to Median Line of Taiwan Strait - Source
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, as tensions mounted on news U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan during the day. The source said...
Russia's Ukraine Invasion Marks a Turning Point for EM Investing: Acadian
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The long-term effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for investors in emerging market stocks include a reassessment of EM benchmarks, a reshaping of global trade, and premium value for managing the risk embedded in the asset class, research published Monday by Acadian Asset Management said.
Ukraine Gets More U.S., German Rocket Launcher Systems - Minister
(Reuters) - Ukraine has received more German and U.S.-made multiple rocket launcher systems, part of a series of deliveries of the high-precision heavy weapons promised by its allies, its defence minister said on Monday. The government in Kyiv has repeatedly pleaded with the West to send more long-range artillery as...
Ayman Al-Zawahiri: From Cairo Physician to Al Qaeda Leader
DUBAI (Reuters) -Ayman al-Zawahiri succeeded Osama bin Laden as al Qaeda leader after years as its main organiser and strategist, but his lack of charisma and competition from rival militants Islamic State hobbled his ability to inspire sizeable attacks on the West. Zawahiri, 71, was killed in a U.S. drone...
U.S. Senators Schumer, Warner Join Calls to Blacklist Chinese Chipmaker YMTC
(Reuters) - Top Democrats including Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer have joined an effort to place China's fast-growing chip manufacturer, Yangtze Memory Technologies Company (YMTC), on a U.S. trade blacklist. In a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo dated July 28, Schumer and a half-dozen other senators from both...
Havana Announces Blackouts, Cancels Carnival as Crisis Deepens
HAVANA (Reuters) - The Cuban capital of Havana will begin electricity blackouts in August, has canceled carnival and is taking other measures as the country’s energy crisis worsens, state media reported on Saturday. The capital, home to a fifth of the population of 11.2 million and center of economic...
