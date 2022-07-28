Are the Taliban Losing Their Digital Clout?

www.voanews.com
Voice of America
Pakistan Army Chief Reportedly Seeking US Help in Securing Crucial IMF Loan
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military chief has reportedly sought help from the United Sates in securing the early disbursement of an International Monetary Fund loan as the high price of energy imports pushes the cash-strapped South Asian nation to the brink of a payment crisis. General Qamar Javed Bajwa...
Voice of America
Iran Border Guards Clash With Afghanistan's Taliban
Tehran — Clashes broke out Sunday between Iranian border guards and Taliban forces, officials said, with the Afghan side confirming one of their border officers was killed and another wounded. Both sides accused the other of opening fire first. "There was a clash between the border guards of the...
Voice of America
Al-Qaida Succession Plan Being Put to Test
Washington — The death of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. airstrike is likely to test the terror group’s resolve and coherence – and possibly strain long-crafted succession plans – just as it was seemingly positioned to be the world’s preeminent jihadist threat. Recent...
Voice of America
Iran Arrests Swedish Citizen on Espionage Charges
Iran has arrested a Swedish citizen on espionage charges, the official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday, after a court in Stockholm sentenced a former Iranian official for war crimes earlier this month. Iran has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, mostly on espionage and security-related...
Voice of America
From Cairo Physician to Terrorist
Dubai, united Arab emirates — Ayman al-Zawahiri succeeded Osama bin Laden as al-Qaida leader after years as its main organizer and strategist, but his lack of charisma and competition from rival militants Islamic State hobbled his ability to inspire spectacular attacks on the West. Al-Zawahiri, 71, was killed over...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Voice of America
How Russia Spread a Secret Web of Agents Across Ukraine
When the first armored vehicles of Russia's invading army reached the heart of Chernobyl nuclear plant on the afternoon of Feb. 24, they encountered a Ukrainian unit charged with defending the notorious facility. In less than two hours, and without a fight, the 169 members of the Ukrainian National Guard...
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri killed in drone strike: 5 things to know
WASHINGTON — Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, who helped plot the 9/11 terrorist attacks with Osama bin Laden, has been killed in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said Monday. According to The Associated Press, the operation occurred over the weekend in downtown Kabul, where the 71-year-old...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 1
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:15 a.m.: The International Rescue Committee on Monday welcomed the first grain shipment to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February, saying in a statement that it is the first step in providing relief for the dire global hunger crisis.
Voice of America
At UN, Review of Nuclear Controls in Tense World Underway
United Nations — The U.N. secretary-general warned Monday at the start of a nuclear non-proliferation conference that the risks of more nuclear weapons is growing as guardrails to prevent escalation are weakening. “Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,” Antonio Guterres told the opening...
Voice of America
In Lavrov's Africa Visit, Russia Seizes Opportunities
Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, Russia intensified its global battle to win support with an official trip to four African countries by its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov. Elizabeth Cherneff narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau.
Voice of America
Ukraine Calls for Investigation into Prison Attack That Killed Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine has demanded Russia be held accountable for a missile attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war at a Russian-operated detention facility in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian government on Saturday called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to immediately investigate Friday’s attack....
Voice of America
Myanmar Junta Chief to Extend Emergency Rule for 6 Months, State Media Say
The head of Myanmar's junta, Min Aung Hlaing, will extend the state of emergency in the country for a further six months, state media said on Monday, reporting that the junta's national defense and security council had given its approval. The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing...
Voice of America
US Issues Fresh Iran Sanctions, Targets Chinese, UAE Firms
Washington — The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese and other companies it said were used by one of Iran's largest petrochemical brokers to sell tens of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian products to East Asia, as Washington continues to crack down on Iranian oil sales to the region.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US to send $550m of new weapons; three killed in minibus evacuating Kherson, officials say
Shipment to include ammunition for rocket launchers; minibus carrying people fleeing a Russian-occupied village in Kherson was hit, reports say
Biden Administration Looks To Cool Off Tensions With China Over Nancy Pelosi: 'We Do Not Support Taiwan Independence'
To diffuse tensions between the U.S. and China over Nancy Pelosi’s unconfirmed trip to Taiwan, the White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said the U.S. position on Taiwan remains what it has been over the last four decades. What Happened: Kirby stressed that any visit to the...
Voice of America
Critics Say Chinese Ruling Party Training School Could Weaken African Democracy
Members of Tanzania's ruling party are among politicians from six African countries who recently attended the first session of a Chinese Communist Party training school. The school was built to strengthen Chinese outreach to African countries. But critics say the training undermines efforts to advance democracy in Africa by promoting Beijing’s model of one-party rule. Charles Kombe reports from Kibaha, Tanzania.
Voice of America
Erdogan Seeks to Tighten Grip on Social Media Ahead of Polls
Social media users in Turkey could face up to three years in jail for postings that authorities consider to be disinformation under proposed legislation. The move has prompted protests, with critics accusing the government of seeking to silence the last platforms that Turkish citizens have for venting their grievances. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Calls for Evacuation of Eastern Donetsk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Saturday for the evacuation of eastern Donetsk province, the region that has seen the fiercest fighting as Russia seeks to fully control it. Hundreds of thousands of people, including children and the elderly, remain in combat zones of the larger Donbas region, which includes Donetsk...
