Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels odds, picks and predictions

The Texas Rangers (43-54) and Los Angeles Angels (42-56) meet Thursday for the opener of a 4-game series. First pitch from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rangers vs. Angels odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Rangers lead 5-4

The Rangers dropped 3 straight games at the Seattle Mariners to start the week. Texas has now lost 5 of its last 6 contests overall, all inside the division.

The Angels dropped the opening game at the Kansas City Royals Monday but recorded back-to-back shutouts Tuesday and Wednesday by a combined score of 10-0.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Rangers at Angels projected starters

RHP Spencer Howard vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani

Howard (1-2, 7.11 ERA) makes his 6th start and 8th appearance overall. He has a 1.78 WHIP, 4.3 BB/9 and 7.5 K/9 through 25 1/3 IP.

Has posted an 0-2 record with a dismal 10.54 ERA and .333 opponent batting average across 13 2/3 IP over 3 starts and 1 relief appearance on the road.

Allowed 3 BB in just 4 2/3 IP at the Oakland Athletics Friday in his last start and has yielded 10 BB in just 18 2/3 IP across 4 July starts.

Ohtani (9-5, 2.80 ERA) makes his 17th start. He has a 1.00 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9 and 12.9 K/9 through 93 1/3 IP.

Is 5-2 with a sparkling 2.05 ERA and .184 opponent BA with 70 K across just 48 1/3 IP in 8 home outings.

Has managed an 0-1 record with a 7.45 ER, .293 opponent BA and 12 K across 9 2/3 IP in 2 starts vs. Texas this season.

Rangers at Angels odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 5 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Rangers +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Angels -230 (bet $230 to win $100)

: Rangers +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Angels -230 (bet $230 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Rangers +1.5 (-117) | Angels -1.5 (-103)

: Rangers +1.5 (-117) | Angels -1.5 (-103) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Rangers at Angels picks and predictions

Prediction

Angels 6, Rangers 3

The Angels (-230) are a little on the expensive side. While they’re an attractive play whenever Ohtani is on the bump, the Rangers have handled him surprisingly well this season.

PASS.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

The ANGELS -1.5 (-103) are the lean here despite the fact the Rangers have knocked around the All-Star Ohtani pretty well this season. He has been a stud at home, posting a tremendous 70 K across just 48 1/3 IP, and he has issued just 11 BB with 32 H. The Angels will scratch out plenty of offense in this pitching mismatch.

The OVER 7.5 (-108) is the best play, mainly because Howard has been so giving. The Angels should get well against him and could take care of the Over on their own. Ohtani won’t likely yield much, although, again, Texas has had his number in 2022.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).