KXEL Morning News for Thu. Jul. 28, 2022

By Jeff Stein
kxel.com
 4 days ago
wizmnews.com

Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
IOWA STATE
1011now.com

Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line

Meet Shogofa! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. We are getting a look at images of a house fire that Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battled Friday. Updated: 5 hours ago. One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a...
KANSAS STATE
Panhandle Post

Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska

OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kxel#Iowa State#Insect#Maquoketa#La Vista#The Iowa Supreme Court#The Iowa Court Of Appeals#Republican
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Paid $3,178,644, Defending Branstad, In Godfrey Case

(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa spent nearly three-point-two million dollars in the nearly one decade of defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. The state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of 371-thousand dollars to the Des Moines law firm that represented Branstad. Former Workers Compensation Commissioner Christopher Godfrey filed a lawsuit in 2012 accusing Branstad of singling him out because he was gay, pressuring him to resign, then cutting his salary by a third when he refused. In 2019, a jury awarded Godfrey one-and-a-half million dollars. Two years later, the Iowa Supreme Court tossed out the jury’s verdict, ruling that there was no evidence to prove Branstad is anti-gay.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
MASON CITY, IA
WHO 13

What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer

DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
DES MOINES, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others

Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, a community on the outskirts of Omaha where Dave Harrig now is a volunteer firefighter, allowed themselves to buy a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
WOWT

Multiple crews responding to western Nebraska wildfires

More heat ahead Tuesday with a few storm chances. While the former Nebraska congressman appeals his conviction for lying to the FBI, a member of his legal team had to hire his own attorney. OPS making process on filling teaching roles. Updated: 7 hours ago. For Omaha Public Schools, hiring...
NEBRASKA STATE
thebestmix1055.com

Judge: Herbster can add to defamation suit

OMAHA — Former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster will be allowed to add more examples to his defamation lawsuit against State Sen. Julie Slama, a judge has ruled. As a result, Slama’s attorneys must wait until after Herbster updates his lawsuit before deposing him for Slama’s counter-lawsuit.
NEBRASKA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight

Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash

A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
UTE, IA
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska attorneys gave passing grades to 95% of state's judges in poll

Lawyers responding to the Nebraska State Bar Association evaluation poll gave passing grades to 95% of the state's judges and recommended all but one be retained. Association President William J. Mueller said the Judicial Performance Evaluation, which is done every two years, provides an important way for practicing attorneys to give feedback to the judiciary.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Human trafficking affects Iowans, Nebraskans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This Saturday is World Day Against Human Trafficking. The deplorable exploitation of fellow humans, human trafficking, has no place in a civilized world but can be found everywhere. “The scale of this problem is vast,” U.S. Attorney General Antony Blinken said this week. “There are nearly...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Receiving Over $54.5-Million Dollars in P.R.O.T.E.C.T. Money

(Washington, DC) -- Nebraska has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation known as PROTECT Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years.
NEBRASKA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Thousands of Iowa Fish Dying en Masse: Should we be Concerned?

Thousands of fish are going belly-up around the Hawkeye State right now. According to Murray-Darling Basin Authority, Mass fish deaths can happen for a variety of reasons. These are a few that it lists:. high land and water temperatures decreasing the amount of oxygen in the water. severe or sudden...

