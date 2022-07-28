ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

World shares mixed, oil prices higher after Fed rate hike

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6xZN_0gvtHq3400
Hong Kong Financial Markets A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its campaign against surging inflation by raising its key interest rate three-quarters of a point. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung)

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares slipped in Europe on Thursday after gains in most Asian markets following an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. futures fell, while oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel.

The Fed's latest hike, by three-quarters of a percentage point, lifts the benchmark short-term rate to its highest level since 2018. The aim is to bring surging inflation under control.

An update on the economy will come later Thursday with second quarter U.S. GDP data.

Analysts said that after going backward from January through March, the U.S. economy probably didn’t do much better in the spring.

Investors also are awaiting a call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Germany's DAX slipped 0.4% to 13,119.96 and the CAC 40 in Paris was down 2 points at 6,255.76. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.2% lower to 7,333.16.

The future for the S&P 500 was 0.4% lower while that for the Dow industrials edged down 0.2%.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index slipped 0.2% to 20,622.68 after the territory's Monetary Authority matched the Fed's 0.75 percentage point rate hike with one of its own. The HKMA aligns its policies with U.S. monetary moves to keep the Hong Kong dollar at a stable rate against the U.S. dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia shares advanced, tracking gains on Wall Street after the Fed did exactly as expected and its chair, Jerome Powell, suggested the Fed's rate hikes have already had some success in slowing the economy and possibly easing inflationary pressures.

“While a concrete decision on tariff relief is not expected from the meeting, any indications of willingness in working toward that is an added positive for markets," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 picked up 0.4% to 27,815.48, while the Shanghai Composite index added 0.2% to 3,282.58. In Seoul, the Kospi advanced 0.8% to 2,435.27.

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co., the world's top producer of smartphones and memory chips, reported Thursday that its operating profit rose 12% in the April-June quarter thanks to strong demand for server chips.

Its shares edged 0.2% higher on Thursday.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1% to 6,889.70 after the government reported that retail sales rose in June for the sixth consecutive month. Also, Treasurer Jim Chalmers told Parliament that the government forecasts that inflation will remain unacceptably high for some time to come and the economy will slow but not fall into recession.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday.

On Wall Street, investors welcomed the Fed's widely expected move with a broad rally on Wednesday.

Powell's comments were taken by some as a signal the Fed may not have to raise rates so aggressively in coming months, triggering a rally in the final hour of regular trading.

The S&P 500 climbed 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 4.1%, its biggest gain in over two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4%. The Russell 2000 of small caps closed 2.4% higher.

The indexes are now all on pace for a weekly gain, extending Wall Street’s strong July rally. The S&P 500 is up 6.3% so far this month.

Rate increases like Wednesday's, the fourth so far this year, make borrowing more expensive and slow the economy. The hope is that the Fed and other central banks can deftly find the middle ground where the economy slows enough to whip inflation but not enough to cause a recession.

In other trading Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil added $1.66 to $98.92 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $2.28 to $97.26 on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the international standard for pricing, gained $1.69 cents to $103.36 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar cost 135.35 Japanese yen, down from 136.55 yen. The euro rose to $1.0204 from $1.0197.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
Benzinga

BP, Caterpillar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. CAT to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $14.38 billion...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Jim Chalmers
The Associated Press

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist could face 10 years in prison. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free. The Lavrov-Blinken call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than five months ago, the direct outreach at odds with U.S. efforts to isolate the Kremlin.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
106K+
Followers
116K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy