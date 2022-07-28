Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast

www.wlox.com
Related
WLOX
Original Isle of Capri employees reflect on casino industry
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday marks a big milestone not only for the coast, but also for those who have been working in the casino industry since the very beginning. August 1, 1992 marks the date of the opening of Mississippi’s first casino, Isle of Capri -- a turning point for the coast.
WLOX
Over 460,000 Mississippi children to receive P-EBT benefits this fall
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Approximately 466,000 children in Mississippi are set to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits this October. The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have received federal approval for the funds, which will go to children who participated in the National School Lunch program or were under 6 years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer 2022 months.
WLOX
Lyons, Moulds inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night, eight people were inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Two of those inductees call South Mississippi home. Shuckers ambassador and Biloxi native Barry Lyons was inducted for his 10-year MLB career that saw him play for teams such as the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels (now known as the Los Angeles Angels) and the Chicago White Sox.
WLOX
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – The rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail in Louisiana for several charges over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a hospital late Saturday in reference to a sexual assault. Arrest...
Comments / 0