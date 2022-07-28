Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Approximately 466,000 children in Mississippi are set to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits this October. The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have received federal approval for the funds, which will go to children who participated in the National School Lunch program or were under 6 years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer 2022 months.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO