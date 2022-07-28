Off-duty NYPD officer robbed of gun, ID in Bronx

Police are searching for a suspect who stole the gun off an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx.

Video shows the suspect threatening the 23-year-old officer with a gun after he got out of his car on Garrison Avenue in Hunts Point early Wednesday.

Police say the suspect asked the victim if he was a cop and then went through the officer's pockets.

He took off with the officer's weapon and wallet, which had his NYPD identification card inside.

No one was hurt.

"We are thankful that our brother is OK, but this situation could have ended much worse," PBA President Pat Lynch said. "Not even the sight of a gun and shield will deter these brazen perps. (Criminals) aren't worried about consequences, because there are none for them. Meanwhile, cops are definitely thinking about the risks they might face -- both the physical danger and the legal consequences -- if they try to fight back."

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

