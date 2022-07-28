ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty NYPD officer robbed of gun, ID in Bronx

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTVy0_0gvtGmEF00

Police are searching for a suspect who stole the gun off an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx.

Video shows the suspect threatening the 23-year-old officer with a gun after he got out of his car on Garrison Avenue in Hunts Point early Wednesday.

Police say the suspect asked the victim if he was a cop and then went through the officer's pockets.

He took off with the officer's weapon and wallet, which had his NYPD identification card inside.

No one was hurt.

"We are thankful that our brother is OK, but this situation could have ended much worse," PBA President Pat Lynch said. "Not even the sight of a gun and shield will deter these brazen perps. (Criminals) aren't worried about consequences, because there are none for them. Meanwhile, cops are definitely thinking about the risks they might face -- both the physical danger and the legal consequences -- if they try to fight back."

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at
crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Comments / 19

Guest
4d ago

Probably got arrested by this cop and he came back for revenge. This seems personal, no criminal in their right mind would rob a cop

Reply(1)
8
LadBol
4d ago

I don't always agree with Mr Lynch but on this occasion he is absolutely right. Criminals don't fear any consequences because there are none! This is something liberals have to think about. Even victims of crimes have rights, not only the criminals have rights

Reply
5
kevin rogers
4d ago

a NYPD officer was robbed of his gun and badge! that has to be so embarrassing

Reply(3)
16
