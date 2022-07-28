ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Amazon, E-Commerce Companies Targeted in California Plastic Bill

bloomberglaw.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.bloomberglaw.com

bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Hires Senior GOP Aide With Antitrust Bill in Play (1)

Amazon.com Inc . hired a senior Republican congressional aide, bolstering its efforts to stymie a new antitrust bill aimed at US technology companies, according to two people familiar with the hire. Judd Smith was the. Senate Judiciary Committee. ’s counsel as the panel wrote and approved a bill that would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

California, U.S. Environmental Challenges Can Coexist (1)

California counties can’t seek to unwind a state-federal settlement of a lawsuit over hydroelectric licensing at the US’s largest earthen dam, but they can challenge the adequacy of a report a state agency uses without running afoul of federal law preemption, a divided California Supreme Court ruled Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
bloomberglaw.com

Black Hair Bias Laws Spread, Including in Handful of Red States

The days of employers treating Black hairstyles and textures as unprofessional could be coming to an end, as laws banning race-related hair discrimination spread rapidly among states and a federal proposal awaits Senate action. Massachusetts became the latest state to enact a version of the CROWN Act with Gov. Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Vice

Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says

A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
SCIENCE
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
bloomberglaw.com

Climate Ruling Offers Opening to Challenge USDA Antitrust Role

The Senate’s top agriculture Republican is challenging the Biden administration’s authority to impose new rules on chicken farmers in his home state, and looking to a recent Supreme Court decision to buttress his case. Proposed regulations to boost competition in the meat and poultry industries “arguably carry substantial...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Laura Friedman
Person
Gavin Newsom
bloomberglaw.com

What’s Next After West Virginia v. EPA?

The US Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA was a setback for the Environmental Protection Agency, but it leaves plenty of room for the Biden administration to prepare a new proposal this year to reduce power plant emissions. In a 6-3 decision, the high court said that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

US Watchdog Says Chinese Firms Exiting Won’t Stop Audit Demands

The US’s top auditor watchdog is throwing cold water on a workaround that’s been floated as a way to avoid the delisting of nearly 200 Chinese companies from American stock exchanges. A company’s decision to leave the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq voluntarily might not keep the...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Administration Defends Ending Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan

The US Department of the Interior should be allowed to escape a lawsuit by a conservation group that says the agency illegally ended a proposal to restore the grizzly bear population in part of Washington state, according to a filing in a Washington, D.C., federal court. There is no federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Packaging#Plastic Waste#Single Use Plastic#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Assembly#Senate#Ab 2026
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Travel Reimbursements Raise Tax Issues for Employers

On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court held in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that there is no constitutional right to abortion. While Dobbs doesntprohibit abortions, it gives each state the right to determine its own laws related to abortion services. Since the decision, numerous states have implemented laws that severely restrict abortion services through civil and criminal penalties.
TRAVEL
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: A&P’s New Amsterdam Office Has Life Sciences Focus

In today’s column, corporate legal departments haven’t made much progress on sending work to diverse outside counsel; fines levied by the UK’s legal profession watchdog are up six-fold in five years; DLA Piper was the top firm for lateral hires in 2022’s first half, new data show.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

General Aluminum Faces $480,240 Fine for Alleged Worker Hazards

General Aluminum Manufacturing Co. has been cited for one repeat, two willful, and 10 serious violations and proposed $480,240 in penalties for alleged machine hazards at its Wapakoneta, Ohio, facility, the Department of Labor announced Monday. Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors determined the vehicle parts manufacturer allegedly didn’t provide...
WAPAKONETA, OH
bloomberglaw.com

Musk Sued by Twitter Investor Over Busted $44 Billion Deal (1)

A Twitter Inc. shareholder hit Elon Musk with a proposed class action, effectively joining the tech giant’s bid to block the world’s richest man from backing out of his pledge to pay $44 billion to acquire the influential social networking platform. The lawsuit was filed in Delaware Chancery...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Infrastructure Cash Leaves Buttigieg in a Bind to Hire Workers

The Transportation Department, tasked with spending the better part of $1 trillion from last year’s infrastructure law, needs more than 1,000 new employees to carry it out. Trouble is, the agency is struggling just to maintain the size of its workforce. “Right now, America is undertaking one of the...
POLITICS

