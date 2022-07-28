They’ve Got Next: The 40 Under 40 - Jesse Ryan Loffler of Cozen O’Connor

news.bloomberglaw.com
Orrick Lawyers Must Answer Summons in Jones Day Arbitration (1)
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and two of its top attorneys must comply with a summons requiring them to appear at an international arbitration hearing in which Jones Day is also a party, the Ninth Circuit ruled on Monday. Jones Day filed the petition to compel compliance with a summons...
Black Hair Bias Laws Spread, Including in Handful of Red States
The days of employers treating Black hairstyles and textures as unprofessional could be coming to an end, as laws banning race-related hair discrimination spread rapidly among states and a federal proposal awaits Senate action. Massachusetts became the latest state to enact a version of the CROWN Act with Gov. Charlie...
Ex-IBM Manager’s Bias Firing Win Upheld, ‘Excessive’ Damages Cut
Reasonable jury could find wrongful firing, worker win stands. International Business Machines Corp. failed to completely undo a former manager’s win in an employment discrimination suit, but the lower court needs to correct a “shockingly excessive” damages award, the Ninth Circuit said Monday. Scott Kingston, an ex-IBM...
Munck Wilson Mandala Sues Dallas Office Owner Alleging Fraud
Texas-based Munck Wilson Mandala LLP accuse the building owner and property manager of their corporate office of fraud, and seek at least $1 million in compensation, according to a complaint filed in a federal court. The law firm sued developer Mark Jordan and some of his associates in the US...
Georgia Offers Dependent Exemption for Unborn Children (1)
Taxpayers in Georgia can claim a dependent personal exemption for unborn children on their state income tax returns under the state’s “fetal heartbeat law,” the state Department of Revenue said Monday. The department issued guidance under the Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act (H.B. 481), which specified...
Biden Administration Defends Ending Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan
The US Department of the Interior should be allowed to escape a lawsuit by a conservation group that says the agency illegally ended a proposal to restore the grizzly bear population in part of Washington state, according to a filing in a Washington, D.C., federal court. There is no federal...
Wake Up Call: A&P’s New Amsterdam Office Has Life Sciences Focus
In today’s column, corporate legal departments haven’t made much progress on sending work to diverse outside counsel; fines levied by the UK’s legal profession watchdog are up six-fold in five years; DLA Piper was the top firm for lateral hires in 2022’s first half, new data show.
California, U.S. Environmental Challenges Can Coexist (1)
California counties can’t seek to unwind a state-federal settlement of a lawsuit over hydroelectric licensing at the US’s largest earthen dam, but they can challenge the adequacy of a report a state agency uses without running afoul of federal law preemption, a divided California Supreme Court ruled Monday.
General Aluminum Faces $480,240 Fine for Alleged Worker Hazards
General Aluminum Manufacturing Co. has been cited for one repeat, two willful, and 10 serious violations and proposed $480,240 in penalties for alleged machine hazards at its Wapakoneta, Ohio, facility, the Department of Labor announced Monday. Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors determined the vehicle parts manufacturer allegedly didn’t provide...
Abortion Travel Reimbursements Raise Tax Issues for Employers
On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court held in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that there is no constitutional right to abortion. While Dobbs doesntprohibit abortions, it gives each state the right to determine its own laws related to abortion services. Since the decision, numerous states have implemented laws that severely restrict abortion services through civil and criminal penalties.
Musk Sued by Twitter Investor Over Busted $44 Billion Deal (1)
A Twitter Inc. shareholder hit Elon Musk with a proposed class action, effectively joining the tech giant’s bid to block the world’s richest man from backing out of his pledge to pay $44 billion to acquire the influential social networking platform. The lawsuit was filed in Delaware Chancery...
Giuliani’s 2020 Election Lies Merit Revising Attorney Ethics Rules
We find ourselves in a precarious moment in our democracy. The 2020 elections highlighted how vulnerable our nation’s election officials and workers are to harassment and abuse. These threats were spawned by baseless conspiracy theories and came not only from political operatives, but also from lawyers with a duty to abide by strict ethics standards.
Soros-Led Open Society Foundations Hires Jones Day Partner (1)
Catherine Livingston new general counsel at grantmaking network. She succeeds ex-legal chief Gail Scovell, who left after eight years. ‘s Open Society Foundations will soon have a new top lawyer in Jones Day partner Catherine Livingston, the grant-making network led by the billionaire philanthropist announced Monday. Livingston will officially join...
Infrastructure Cash Leaves Buttigieg in a Bind to Hire Workers
The Transportation Department, tasked with spending the better part of $1 trillion from last year’s infrastructure law, needs more than 1,000 new employees to carry it out. Trouble is, the agency is struggling just to maintain the size of its workforce. “Right now, America is undertaking one of the...
