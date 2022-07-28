Solana: Gauging ‘bottom is in’ factor as SOL eyes volatility

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Tezos [XTZ] has performed decently well over the past month. Both Bitcoin [BTC] and Tezos registered gains of around 25% in July. This highlighted two things. One was the fairly positive correlation between Bitcoin and most of the larger altcoins in the market. The second was a possible lack of conviction among XTZ bulls. In a month when Ethereum [ETH] rose by 70%, Tezos was only able to follow Bitcoin’s lead step for step. Could another leg upward be pending for Tezos?

