Solana: Gauging ‘bottom is in’ factor as SOL eyes volatility

ambcrypto.com
Related
ambcrypto.com
Going long on Solana [SOL]? Here’s what investors must know…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Solana’s [SOL] down-channel oscillation finally transposed into a breakout rally, one that helped buyers retest the immediate supply zone over the last ten days. The close above the 20 EMA (red) and the 50 EMA (cyan) reignited the near-term bullish inclinations.
ambcrypto.com
Can DogeCoin [DOGE]’s surge in network activity mean something for its price
In the last two months, the popular meme coin, Dogecoin [DOGE], logged a 256% uptick in the number of unique addresses that traded the Elon-backed coin daily, as per latest data. The uptick represented a rally from 14,000 addresses to 38,000 new addresses per day within the two-month period under...
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin investors remain vulnerable despite BTC’s 5% rally
This week was filled with surprises for even those haven’t been a part of the crypto niche. Bitcoin [BTC] and other cryptocurrencies continued their climb. Now that Bitcoin is above a historical accumulation signal, the question is can it reclaim its title as the inflation hedge?. Bitcoin fights back.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin: Here are the odds on LTC emerging as investors’ new favourite
Litecoin has always been an asset that neither shines too brightly nor does it disappear after a while. Just existing in the background, LTC has managed to sustain itself through the changing markets and demand of the investors. This is how today, it is beginning to garner more attention from investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
DeFi Launch Price Prediction, will DLAUNCH’s price hit $0.83?
DeFi Launch’s price prediction for the most bearish scenario will value DLAUNCH at $0.092 in 2022. DeFi Launch’s price at the same time last week was $0.11. It has moved by 0% in the past week and is currently at $0.11. Infact, in the past 24 hours, DLAUNCH has pumped by 0%. There is a slight bearish sentiment in the crypto market. The long term sentiment, however, remains bullish and DLAUNCH could hit $0.84 in 2023.
ambcrypto.com
Decoupling from Bitcoin [BTC] – Will it be good or bad for DOGE, its holders
As the broader market continues to sustain its recovery, the likes of Dogecoin are also seeing some growth on the charts. However, growth across the board hasn’t been uniform in any way. In fact, some might argue that Bitcoin’s appreciation has been slower than most. Ergo, maybe separating its path from Bitcoin might play in favor of Dogecoin.
ambcrypto.com
This is how the crypto market, especially BTC and ETH, reacted amid latest Fed hike
The Federal Reserve increased the interest rate by a further 0.75% and the crypto markets responded bizarrely. The U.S. interest rates are back to pre-pandemic levels as the battle against inflation rages on. The crypto market has thus rallied in response to the rate hike as trader sentiment shocks market skeptics.
ambcrypto.com
What Bitcoin’s ‘neutral’ July-end approach will mean for BTC in August
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, recorded a significant sell-off between June-July 2022. This, understandably, sent its price tumbling down the charts. In fact, BTC saw its price fall below the $20k-mark, with many holders exiting the network in fear of aggravated losses. However, a new month could see a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Buying opportunities for BTC investors will arise if…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin’s [BTC] four-month streak of lower highs and troughs finally ceased after its recent hike above the trendline support (white, dashed). While the recent movements affirmed an increase in buying edge, the sellers struggled to keep the price below the EMA ribbons.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] traders should be aware of these important breakout possibilities
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After plunging below the $0.020mark, Shiba Inu [SHIB] expedited its bearish break into a high volatility phase. The multi-monthly baseline around the $0.00738 region aided the buyers in recouping their forces.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Does miner capitulation finally have an end date in place
Bitcoin miners did see some relief as miners’ balance hit a four-year high on Glassnode. Well, for starters, the recovery across the BTC market could have aided the same. However, can August bring in more relief given the past relationship between miners and the crypto?. Mending the past. Miner...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] NFTs secure balance as July ends; trading volume struggles to boost
NFTs across Ethereum [ETH] marketplaces seem to have sustained steadiness as July closes. However, the entire NFT market has not fully recovered despite the uptrend in the crypto market and ETH’s uptick. According to data from Dune Analytics, NFTs’ sales volume across marketplaces was about 1.46 million. Additionally, active...
ambcrypto.com
How ‘totally fine’ ETC is coping with the effect of Ethereum’s Merge
Ethereum blockchain’s potential transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake (Merge) has triggered a buying hysteria around the hype. Well, not just for ETH, but also for related cryptos such as Ethereum Classic. In fact, different predictions concerning the altcoin have come true too. ETC, for instance, at press time, had...
ambcrypto.com
As Tezos [XTZ] pushes past $1.66, bulls can consider these levels to book a profit
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Tezos [XTZ] has performed decently well over the past month. Both Bitcoin [BTC] and Tezos registered gains of around 25% in July. This highlighted two things. One was the fairly positive correlation between Bitcoin and most of the larger altcoins in the market. The second was a possible lack of conviction among XTZ bulls. In a month when Ethereum [ETH] rose by 70%, Tezos was only able to follow Bitcoin’s lead step for step. Could another leg upward be pending for Tezos?
ambcrypto.com
What investors must know about AXS’s latest breakout attempts
Axie Infinity’s AXS has concluded July with a retest of its monthly resistance level near $18.5. This is the same price level that previously acted as the support zone in May, prior to June’s extended crash. However, AXS’s latest price action highlights some interesting observations that may provide a peak into what to expect in August.
ambcrypto.com
SNX’s 116% rally on the back of growing stablecoin demand means…
The recovering market has been benevolent for many altcoins such as Synthetix, more so than others. In fact, in addition to this, their use cases have grown as well. However, this also fuels a leading question. While the considerable rallies are looking good right now, will they still survive once the bullishness slows down?
ambcrypto.com
A-Z of how OpenSea Ethereum and Polygon fared in the last 30 days
This month, marked by growth in most sectors, the cryptocurrency ecosystem saw relief from the beatdown it received in the first half of the year. This relief has made many believe we have finally found the bottom of the bear market. However, despite the bullish uptick in the wider cryptocurrency...
ambcrypto.com
Curve Finance [CRV] climbs up double digits, but is it enough for the DeFi token?
DeFi tokens, including Curve DAO Token [CRV], Uniswap [UNI], and 1INCH, were part of the cryptocurrencies that surged as of 29 July. In addition, none of the tokens gained as much as CRV throughout the uptick. Like it did some days back, CRV hit as high as $1.56— a new...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum, BNB Chain, or Tron – What do the latest TVL figures tell us
From the east to the west, from the north to the south, from NFTs to Decentralised finance (DeFi), the negative impact of the crypto-winter has been undeniable. in fact, according to DefiLlama, the DeFi ecosystem registered a 69% decline in total volume locked (TVL) on protocols across all chains in the first half of the year. However, on the back of a bullish retracement of late, an uptick has been spotted across the TVLs of major protocols. With a figure of $89.06 billion at press time, the market’s TVL has grown by 18% in the last 30 days alone.
ambcrypto.com
Is ADA making an effort to take over XRP’s position amid rising market cap
Cardano’s [ADA] move to improve scalability within its network may have been delayed. However, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS)-based cryptocurrency did not seem to be bothered about the development. As of 29 July, ADA flipped Ripple [XRP] to become the seventh largest cryptocurrency in market value. Delay not denial. According to...
Comments / 0