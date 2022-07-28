ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Norah Jones, Peter Gabriel, James Taylor Tapped for Leonard Cohen Tribute Album

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDadf_0gvtCFRE00

Click here to read the full article.

Blue Note Records will release Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen , featuring 12 covers of Leonard Cohen’s songs, on Oct. 14. The collection was produced by Larry Klein and features contributions by Norah Jones , James Taylor , Nathaniel Rateliff , Peter Gabriel , Iggy Pop , Mavis Staples , and more.

The 12 tracks offer a range of Cohen’s compositions, spanning work from his 1967 debut, Songs of Leonard Cohen, to his final album, You Want It Darker , released in 2016. Taylor’s intimate take on “Coming Back to You,” from Cohen’s 1984 LP Various Positions , is the first listen from the album.

“When Larry Klein invited me to participate in a Leonard Cohen tribute album, I accepted immediately,” Taylor said in a statement. “Both because Larry is a great producer of excellent recordings and a good friend, and because, like almost everyone in my generation, I venerate Leonard Cohen. As soon as I began seeking out my own musical preferences, Cohen’s songs were among my few favorites and had a major influence on my own progression as a songwriter.”

He continued, “For the project, I was drawn to a relatively obscure piece that was new to me, ‘Coming Back To You.’ Larry opted to cut the song in Cohen’s original key, which was certainly at the bottom of my own range. But somehow moving me out of my comfort zone helped me find my own approach to the song. Like so much of Leonard Cohen’s writing, this lyric resonates deeply with his forlorn and hopeless take on the bleak landscape of love and attachment.”

To record the tracks, Klein gathered a core group of jazz-based musicians: guitarist Bill Frisell, saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, pianist Kevin Hays, bassist Scott Colley, and drummer Nate Smith. The album features additional contributions from Greg Leisz on pedal steel guitar and Larry Goldings on organ.

“It was an immensely gratifying experience to re-contextualize these poems, and shine a different light on them,” Klein said. “I hope that this musical language that we developed together, the context that we put these things in, makes the songs connect with people in a new way.”

Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen Track List:

1. Steer Your Way – Norah Jones
2. Here It Is – Peter Gabriel
3. Suzanne – Gregory Porter
4. Hallelujah – Sarah McLachlan
5. Avalanche – Immanuel Wilkins
6. Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye – Luciana Souza
7. Coming Back to You – James Taylor
8. You Want It Darker – Iggy Pop
9. If It Be Your Will – Mavis Staples
10. Seems So Long Ago, Nancy – David Gray
11. Famous Blue Raincoat – Nathaniel Rateliff
12. Bird on The Wire – Bill Frisell

Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen is available to pre-order on D2C exclusive color vinyl, black vinyl, CD, or digital download.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Tyler Childers and Dan Auerbach Will Perform for John Anderson at the Grand Ole Opry

Click here to read the full article. Country great John Anderson is due to receive an all-star tribute on the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. In addition to a performance by Anderson, artists like Tyler Childers and Dan Auerbach will cover some of the “Seminole Wind” singer’s songs on the Aug. 6 Opry show, timed to coincide with the release of the new tribute album Something Borrowed, Something New. Additional guests during the program include Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Elizabeth Cook, and bluegrass star Sierra Hull, who recently added mandolin and harmonies to Chris Shiflett’s new song “Long, Long...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Todd Snider Celebrates Playing Live Music Again With New LP ‘Return of the Storyteller’

Click here to read the full article. Todd Snider celebrates playing in front of an audience again and pays tribute to dearly departed friends on his new album Live: Return of the Storyteller, a collection of tracks recorded during the singer’s first post-pandemic shows in 2021. Ahead of the live LP’s Sept. 23 release, Snider has shared the new video for a live rendition of his 2006 fan favorite “Just Like Old Times,” a track that inspired the film Hard Luck Love Song: “This album is dedicated to all the people who come to these shows whether this last tour was the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Sammy Hagar and the Circle Announce New Album ‘Crazy Times’

Click here to read the full article. Sammy Hagar and the Circle have teamed up with Nashville producer Dave Cobb for their new LP Crazy Times, which is arriving September 30. Check out the title track right here. The Circle, which includes Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson, has been Hagar’s primary touring band since 2015. Their debut LP Space Between arrived in 2019. Crazy Times marks their first collaboration with Cobb (Chris Stapleton) and features nine new songs and a cover of the 1978 Elvis Costello classic “Pump It Up.” “Working with Dave Cobb for...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Beastie Boys’ AdRock Shares a Hardcore Squawk on Volume Three of ‘For the Birds’

Click here to read the full article. The third volume of the massive, ambitious, and unique project, For the Birds — in which hundreds of artists created new recordings inspired by birdsongs — has arrived today, July 29, with music from artists like the Beastie Boys’ AdRock and Wild Belle singer-songwriter Natalie Bergman.  AdRock’s contribution “Pasadena Parrots” clocks in at just under a minute and begins with some screeching and squawking that gives way to a rush of hardcore guitars peppered with some laser-like synths. Bergman, meanwhile, has turned in a sweet and charming tune, “The Little Bird,” that feels like...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hays
Person
Scott Colley
Person
Norah Jones
Person
Danny Elfman
Person
Iggy Pop
Person
Leonard Cohen
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Luciana Souza
Person
James Taylor
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Sarah Mclachlan
Person
Bill Frisell
Person
Larry Goldings
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
Gregory Porter
Rolling Stone

John Cale and David Bowie Go Barhopping in Animated ‘Night Crawling’ Video

Click here to read the full article. John Cale reflects on his friendship with David Bowie in a new song, “Night Crawling.” “I can’t even tell when you’re putting me on/We played that game before,” the former Velvet Underground member sings in a sonorous tenor over thick synthesizers, shimmering piano, and jazzy drums. The track’s animated video, made by Mickey Miles, depicts Cale with the long hair he sported in the Seventies, swinging through New York City bars alongside a perpetually-smoking Bowie. “It’s been a helluva past two years and I’m glad to finally share a glimpse of what’s coming ahead,” Cale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Trump Sides with Russia Over Brittney Griner

Former President Donald Trump sounds like he wants WNBA player Brittney Griner to stay in a Russian prison. During a podcast appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, the former president voiced his opposition to the U.S. government’s reported offer to swap Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz

Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Meet the Exotic Dancer Who Went Undercover to Take Down Domestic Terrorists

Click here to read the full article. She was a mom of two who’d gone from cocktail waitress to dancer to pay the bills. A cop’s daughter who’d always harbored dreams of fighting crime. And, for four and a half years, a confidential informant who helped the feds bring down a white supremacist behind a 2004 Scottsdale, Arizona, bombing that maimed a Black man — and who had plans to do much worse.  Now, in an exclusive interview with journalist Jeff Maysh on Substack, Rebecca Williams reveals her true identity and tells the wild story of her recruitment by the ATF...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Note Records
Rolling Stone

Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing ‘Star Trek’ Actress, Dead at 89

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played the groundbreaking role of Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series, has died at the age of 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson announced his mother’s death Sunday on her official website, writing that she died Saturday night from natural causes. “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Johnson wrote. “The light, however, like the ancient galaxies being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Mystikal Arrested on Rape, False Imprisonment Charges

Click here to read the full article. The rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend and charged with several crimes, including rape and false imprisonment. The sheriff’s office in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, said the 52-year-old rapper, real name Michael Tyler, was arrested Sunday, July 31, and he is currently being held without bond. His charges include first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), false imprisonment, simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.  Just before midnight the night prior, on July 30, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault. Detectives interviewed the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Rolling Stone

Shakira Prosecutors Call for 8-Year Prison Sentence Over Alleged Tax Fraud in Spain

Click here to read the full article. Spanish prosecutors want Shakira behind bars. On Friday, the prosecutors in her ongoing criminal tax fraud case told the court that the Colombian superstar should face an eight-year and two-month sentence if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Along with the lengthy prison stay, prosecutors also urged for a heft 20 million euro fine. Shakira is being charged with failing to pay the government $14.5 million euros in taxes between the years 2012 and 2014. After being offered a plea deal earlier this year, Shakira instead opted to move forward with a trial. A date...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Kelis Calls Out Beyoncé for ‘Theft’ Over Using ‘Milkshake,’ But Her Real Beef Lies in Years-Old Feud With Pharrell

Click here to read the full article. Hours before Beyoncé’s much-anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance dropped at midnight on Friday, R&B singer Kelis was fuming. In the weeks leading up to the release, Beyoncé had been teasing fans with tidbits of information about the dance record. First with the single “Break My Soul,” followed by the tracklist and later, the collaborators, producers, and various samplings from artists including disco queen Donna Summer, Robin S., and Kelis. But according to Kelis, she was never given a heads up that Beyoncé would be using one of her tracks, going so far as to...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Whiskey Myers Fight Danny Trejo and Dance Like ZZ Top in ‘John Wayne’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Whiskey Myers seem made for the part of laser-wielding deputies in the riotous new video for “John Wayne.” The groove-driven country-rock tune appears on the Texas band’s new album Tornillo, which is out today. With its message of resilience and southern-fried disco boogie rhythm, “John Wayne” is a nice accompaniment for a battle between the forces of good and evil. The clip, which opens with a cheeky, Star Wars-type crawl, portrays the sextet as tough lawmen in some future-past Wild West, charged with taking on a dastardly villain played by beloved tough guy Danny...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’

Click here to read the full article. It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE.   Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200. adidas Buy:adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

J-Hope Talks ‘Meaningful Moment’ Making Lolla Headlining Debut

Click here to read the full article. It’s the day before J-Hope’s headlining appearance at Lollapalooza, and if he was nervous, it didn’t show. Relaxed in a casual Balenciaga ‘fit, he flashed smiles as he reflected on this historical moment. On Sunday, he became the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival while also making his solo live debut. Despite his chill demeanor, though, he has been working tirelessly for this night, and his expectations are high. “It’s actually a huge challenge for me as artist J-Hope. It’s a very important momentum to just to go forward,”...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Says He’s ‘Deeply Remorseful’ for Chris Rock Oscars Slap: ‘My Behavior Was Unacceptable’

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith discussed his altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony on Friday in his first on-camera address of the situation. During the lengthy and in-depth Q&A posted to his YouTube channel, the actor said he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions. “It’s been a minute… Over the law few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work,” Smith wrote in the intro before responding to the fan-submitted questions. “You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer.” The first question Smith addressed...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Hedges by Endorsing Mysterious ‘ERIC’ in Missouri Senate Race

Click here to read the full article. Former President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is endorsing “ERIC” in the Missouri Republican Senate primary.  The only problem is that two of the leading candidates to secure the nomination are named Eric. Eric Schmitt, the state’s attorney general, and Eric Greitens, the state’s disgraced former governor in a dead heat with Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), whom the former president had already said he would not endorse. “I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in...
MISSOURI STATE
Rolling Stone

Quavo and Takeoff Take the Field With Gucci Mane on New Track ‘Us Vs. Them’

Click here to read the full article. Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff are taking on all challenges with a bit of help from Gucci Mane on their new song, “Us Vs. Them.” Both the song and video lean pretty heavily into the theme of competition captured in the title. There is an abundance of sports references in Quavo’s verse in particular, no more wonderfully outrageous than the wild drug metaphor/old school basketball player combo of “You sniffed a bowl full of rice, then I’ma call you Glen” (a nod to former NBA all-star Glen Rice). “Us Vs. Them” is the second song Quavo...
MLB
Rolling Stone

Watch Billie Eilish Perform Intimate Acoustic Set at Amoeba Music

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish marked the one-year anniversary of the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever Friday with a surprise performance at Amoeba Music in Hollywood. The Grammy Award-winning singer was accompanied by her brother and songwriting partner Finneas on guitar for the intimate appearance. Eilish performed four songs during the lunchtime set: “Billie Bossa Nova,” “Getting Older,” “TV” and “Happier Than Ever.” “This is so cute,” Eilish told the crowd between songs. “You guys are just the best, and it’s been the most amazing year. You guys have been so sweet and respectful about this...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

70K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy