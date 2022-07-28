Old Blood Noise Endeavors unveils its first digitally-controlled analogue pedal: Float

guitar.com
Related
guitar.com
“It was like a speeding train and I just got on it”: Fantastic Negrito on how his 17th-century ancestors inspired his eclectic new gospel-psych-blues jam album
Six albums – five as Fantastic Negrito, his moniker since 2015 – more than four record labels, three Grammys, 54 years, and one coma. If you could tally up a life in numbers alone, Oakland-based Fantastic Negrito, born Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, has already notched up enough experiences to warrant a memoir. Who knows when the Massachusetts-born artist would find the time to write it, though?
guitar.com
Tony Hawk surprises fans at a London pub by jumping on stage to sing with a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack cover band
The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack has gone down in history as one of the beloved video game soundtracks of all time, bringing together rock, metal, and punk fans. Therefore, it is understandable that fans, skaters and musicians alike want to come together to celebrate the iconic soundtrack. As...
Comments / 0