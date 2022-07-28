ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Texas Made Blue Bell Ice Cream “One of the Worst Ice Creams??”

By Mike Martindale
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
710keel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana

There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Multiple Big Wins

The Mega Millions website is now showing a new jackpot of $20 million for next Tuesday's drawing. The site also acknowledges that one ticket matched all the numbers necessary to claim the $.1.2 billion dollar jackpot. The point of sale location for that ticket has not been released. However, we anticipated that information to be forthcoming within the next few hours.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brenham, TX
Lifestyle
City
Best, TX
State
New York State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Brenham, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Brenham, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Brenham, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
News Radio 710 KEEL

UPDATE: Mega Millions Dreaming Is on Fire in Louisiana

What are the largest lottery jackpots in history? We are talking about one of the biggest this week. Mega Millions dreaming in Louisiana is on fire. Folks are talking about all the cool things they will buy if they hit the jackpot on Friday night. The top prize in the Mega Millions drawing has now ballooned to a whopping $1.28 billion dollars with the lump sum cash option at $747 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

How Far Will Louisiana Pet Owners Go to Make Their Pets Happy?

When it comes to companion animals, Louisiana pet owners are all about their furry friends!. If you're a pet owner, how much does your pet influence your day-to-day decisions? I know I'm constantly telling my friends I can't possibly stay out any longer because my pups are at home and need to go out. But leaving to go home before everyone else isn't even close to the extent that we as pet owners go to for our fur babies!
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bell Ice Cream#Ice Creams#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Blue Bell Creameries#Food Drink
KEEL Radio

Police Say Man Threatened Shootings At Louisiana And Ms Schools

While the national is learning more about the law enforcement failings in Uvalde, Texas, officers in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas were not leaving anything to chance. Over the weekend, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi got information from the Vidalia Police Department in Louisiana of a threat against multiple schools. The Vidalia Police alerted Adams County Deputies to threats being made against high schools in Natchez and Vidalia.
VIDALIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Families Could Be Getting Help for Groceries

Louisiana families struggling to buy groceries is on the way. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is teaming up with the Department of Education to expand the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program to cover the summer months for eligible children in K-12 schools. This is an overall plan to help provide food benefits for the summer months.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana, Here’s Your Odds of Winning the $810 Million Jackpot

In case you haven't heard, the Mega Millions jackpot is growing to historic levels. Currently, the jackpot sits at $810 Million - which is the 4th largest jackpot EVER. So, if you're hitting the local gas station, expect some delays as people load up on their chance to win. For 28 consecutive drawings, nobody has been able to match all 6 numbers.
News Radio 710 KEEL

This Video Accurately Names All the Best Louisiana Hype Songs

There Is Nothing More Rowdy and Fun Than Louisiana Wedding. One of my favorite things about my job on the weekends is seeing people lose their minds when I hit play on a certain song. Most weekends you can find me at a wedding venue helping make the most epic playlist for couples as they tie the knot. Folks from Louisiana just party differently than others, and they make a job fun.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Tips to Lower Your Louisiana Electric Bill

There are a lot of people across the Arklatex upset about the latest electric bill. If you check Facebook neighborhood pages, some peoples' bills have jumped to over $600-$800 or more. And with temperatures expected to continue into the triple digits over the next several weeks, things don't look to improve anytime soon. So what are somethings you can do to help lower those energy costs? Well... I'm glad you asked.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy