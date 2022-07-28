Texas Made Blue Bell Ice Cream “One of the Worst Ice Creams??”

710keel.com
Did You Know Shreveport Was Once The Capital Of Louisiana?
With the painful division growing within the confines of our country at present, the mind wanders to other times when our countrymen fought amongst themselves, and our prayers continue that our beloved America would never again see days such as "America's bloodiest conflict." Obviously, I'm referring to "The War of...
LSU Study Suggests Caffeine Super Charges Our Spending Habits
Almost all of us know about the effects that a caffeine-infused drink can have on our disposition. Maybe it's actually our energy level that the caffeine is messing with but that certainly helps us break through the fog of waking up and getting our day started. However, a cup of...
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Multiple Big Wins
The Mega Millions website is now showing a new jackpot of $20 million for next Tuesday's drawing. The site also acknowledges that one ticket matched all the numbers necessary to claim the $.1.2 billion dollar jackpot. The point of sale location for that ticket has not been released. However, we anticipated that information to be forthcoming within the next few hours.
UPDATE: Mega Millions Dreaming Is on Fire in Louisiana
What are the largest lottery jackpots in history? We are talking about one of the biggest this week. Mega Millions dreaming in Louisiana is on fire. Folks are talking about all the cool things they will buy if they hit the jackpot on Friday night. The top prize in the Mega Millions drawing has now ballooned to a whopping $1.28 billion dollars with the lump sum cash option at $747 million.
Texas Family Of 4 Use Knives to Stab One Another
With the lion share of us growing up in close-knit loving families, one can only imagine your reaction at the headline above. I'm sure your head was cocked to the side like a puppy staring at a pocket watch. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department took to social media this past...
Did Anyone in Louisiana Win Mega Millions Jackpot?
Again there is no winner for the top jackpot in the Mega Millions drawing from Tuesday night. This whopper of a jackpot will now top the $1 billion dollar mark. The Mega Millions has climbed to $1.02 billion dollars with the lump sum cash option at $602.5 million. It is...
How Far Will Louisiana Pet Owners Go to Make Their Pets Happy?
When it comes to companion animals, Louisiana pet owners are all about their furry friends!. If you're a pet owner, how much does your pet influence your day-to-day decisions? I know I'm constantly telling my friends I can't possibly stay out any longer because my pups are at home and need to go out. But leaving to go home before everyone else isn't even close to the extent that we as pet owners go to for our fur babies!
Does Your Outdoor A/C Unit Need Shade to Work Better in Louisiana?
A recent social media post claims that covering your outdoor A/C unit can help it to run better/more efficiently. We decided to investigate. Here's the social media post in question. Research by the Department of Energy says that yes, shading your outside A/C unit can reduce costs by up to...
Does Louisiana Have the Worst Roads in America?
You might find this hard to believe, but the roads in Louisiana are not the worst in the country. Highways in the Bayou State do show up in the top 10, but several states have roads in worse shape that Louisiana’s highways. Broken pavement and potholes are common problems...
Does A ‘COVID Spike’ Mean Anything In Louisiana Anymore?
Even though most of the citizens in the United States have rightfully moved on from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still some hardcore folks holding on. They're the ones you see driving around wearing masks still. Look at places like China, Australia, and Japan, where they attempted "COVID Zero" policies,...
Police Say Man Threatened Shootings At Louisiana And Ms Schools
While the national is learning more about the law enforcement failings in Uvalde, Texas, officers in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas were not leaving anything to chance. Over the weekend, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi got information from the Vidalia Police Department in Louisiana of a threat against multiple schools. The Vidalia Police alerted Adams County Deputies to threats being made against high schools in Natchez and Vidalia.
Louisiana Families Could Be Getting Help for Groceries
Louisiana families struggling to buy groceries is on the way. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is teaming up with the Department of Education to expand the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program to cover the summer months for eligible children in K-12 schools. This is an overall plan to help provide food benefits for the summer months.
New Research Says Louisiana Schools Are The 3rd Worst In The US
Its not secret that Louisiana schools are bad. The state has perpetually finished in the bottom 5 states for school rankings for a long time. But even as new programs are launched in an attempt to improve, new issues are emerging to blunt the impact of improvement. The biggest hinderance...
What Parishes Have the Fattest Residents in Louisiana?
Bad news on the health front for Louisiana. Barbend.com reports 63 parishes in the Bayou State have packed on pounds over the past 10 years. Only one parish (Allen) has actually shown weight loss among its residents. This report is yet another warning about health issues that can come with...
What Are the Best High Schools in Louisiana?
As we get ready to hear the school bell ring for the new school year, we have just received a list of the top high schools in Louisiana. 2 are new to the top 10 list. A couple of others have fallen off the list. The latest report from Niche.com...
Louisiana, Here’s Your Odds of Winning the $810 Million Jackpot
In case you haven't heard, the Mega Millions jackpot is growing to historic levels. Currently, the jackpot sits at $810 Million - which is the 4th largest jackpot EVER. So, if you're hitting the local gas station, expect some delays as people load up on their chance to win. For 28 consecutive drawings, nobody has been able to match all 6 numbers.
This Video Accurately Names All the Best Louisiana Hype Songs
There Is Nothing More Rowdy and Fun Than Louisiana Wedding. One of my favorite things about my job on the weekends is seeing people lose their minds when I hit play on a certain song. Most weekends you can find me at a wedding venue helping make the most epic playlist for couples as they tie the knot. Folks from Louisiana just party differently than others, and they make a job fun.
Traffic Warning! Portion Of I-49 In Shreveport Now Closed
Granted, Louisiana roads are in dire need of repair, but it would appear that due to the sheer amount of road construction in the area at the present, it's almost impossible to dodge the construction zones. Add to the list a portion of I-49 that will be under construction today...
Tips to Lower Your Louisiana Electric Bill
There are a lot of people across the Arklatex upset about the latest electric bill. If you check Facebook neighborhood pages, some peoples' bills have jumped to over $600-$800 or more. And with temperatures expected to continue into the triple digits over the next several weeks, things don't look to improve anytime soon. So what are somethings you can do to help lower those energy costs? Well... I'm glad you asked.
