Help out the children of St. Jude and maybe win a new house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO