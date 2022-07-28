Help out the children of St. Jude and maybe win a new house

www.wdrb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel Eisenberg
New stimulus program would give you hundreds per monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KentuckyTravel MavenKentucky State
Related
wdrb.com
Donate Life giving away school supplies at St. Stephen Baptist Church on Aug. 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donate Life KY is giving away free school supplies to students Saturday. The back-to-school event is being held at St. Stephen Baptist Church from 1-3 p.m. According to a news release, the event is focused on providing children in west Louisville with education materials before the start of school.
wdrb.com
Ronald McDonald House raffling flight of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit is raffling off a coveted bourbon to fundraise. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is raffling five Pappy Van Winkle bottles packaged as a flight. The raffle starts Aug. 1. According to a news release, one ticket is sold for $100 with all...
wdrb.com
First Watch opens at Holiday Manor, the popular brunch restaurant's 6th Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First Watch opened a new location Monday in Holiday Manor next to Kroger on US 42. The sixth First Watch in the Louisville area, this new breakfast and lunch spot is 4,200 square feet and features two patios equipped with heaters and fans for outside dining most of the year.
wdrb.com
UofL Health celebrates 15th anniversary of southwest medical center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health celebrated 15 years of providing medical care in southwest Louisville on Monday. UofL Health - Medical Center Southwest on Stonestreet Road in Valley Station opened in August 2007. It provides 24/7 emergency services, medical imaging and diagnostic services, and outpatient rehab services, according to a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
WATCH: Louisville couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jo Ann and Shirl Kelly, a Louisville couple, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this weekend. The two met at the Fountain Ferry Skating rink and the rest is history. The Kelly's had a total of five children, eight grandchildren and now eight great-grandchildren. And just how...
wdrb.com
World's Fair Triceratops figure returning to the Kentucky Science Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular figure is returning to the Kentucky Science Center after a decade-long absence. According to a news release Monday, the World's Fair Triceratops is being brought back to the museum's parking lot in downtown Louisville. The dinosaur figure is 26 feet long and 4,800 pounds.
wdrb.com
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
Barber celebrating 40 years of cutting hair at Holiday Manor Barber
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville woman says she is blessed to be able to do what she love for 40 years she’s been making people look and feel their best. She has done it all one hair at a time. For decades, Cathy French has stood in...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Road closures, restricted access planned for annual street rod event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) rides back into Louisville this week. The event at the Kentucky Exposition Center starts Aug. 4. There will be restricted access and road closures from Thursday to Sunday, according Louisville Metro Police. From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday through...
wdrb.com
More than 100 vendors sell local products at Louisville's Buy Local Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people went shopping on Saturday afternoon for goods made in Kentuckiana. The Louisville Independent Business Alliance, also known as LIBA, and MELANnaire Marketplace hosted the annual Buy Local Fair at the Louisville Water Tower Park on River Road. More than 100 vendors showed off...
Wave 3
Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky. The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.
WHAS 11
Sheltered animals in eastern Kentucky moved to KHS shelters to make room for animals displaced from flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's more than just humans suffering from flooding in eastern Kentucky, and right now, the Kentucky Humane Society is stepping in to provide much needed relief. KHS has taken in over 100 shelter animals from flooded communities to give animal advocates more room to focus on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair just weeks away and attendance looks to meet pre-pandemic levels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is just a few weeks away, but we're getting a preview of what fairgoers can expect. From fried coffee cakes to Indian cuisine to mac and cheese balls, more than half a million people are expected at the fair this year; numbers that reflect pre-pandemic levels.
Wave 3
Buy Local Fair returns to Louisville full force since 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Independent Business Alliance’s annual Buy Local Fair is making its return to the city after a three-year hiatus. The Fair will be held Saturday, July 30, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature more than 100 booths from local businesses, artists, and community organizations, according to a release.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Renovated 1900’s Victorian Is A Piece Of Louisville History
This 1900’s Victorian home is a piece of Louisville history. The home was once part of the Kentucky Children’s Home Society, but was then renovated in the 90s. The 5-bedroom home features a custom-built curved staircase, custom-built hardwood floors, a double-deck porch, and a 3-car garage with a large workspace above it.
wdrb.com
Eastern Kentucky flooding sparks memory of 1992 Kentuckiana floods for Indiana family
HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The deadly floods in eastern Kentucky brought back memories of severe flooding that hit Kentuckiana three decades ago for an Indiana family. Deborah Kleehammer of Henryville, Indiana, remembers the moment she saw five foot waves rush towards her house from a creek just a couple hundred yards away. It sent her family straight to the second story of their home where they stayed for hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in several zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness detected the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in several zip codes. The mosquitoes were tested after being found in surveillance traps in the following zip codes in Jefferson County: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
wdrb.com
Fern Creek Elementary not among JCPS schools facing 'unprecedented' teaching vacancies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Excitement for the 2022-23 school year is palpable at Fern Creek Elementary School, where teachers spent Monday prepping their classrooms for students to either return for another year of learning or step inside school for the first time Aug. 10. "My favorite part is getting to...
WLKY.com
Woman shot in Shelby Park identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has released the name of a woman found shot inside a car on East Kentucky Street in Shelby Park. She was one of two people shot in a car. The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the one as 48-year-old Torie Myers. The other person...
Comments / 0