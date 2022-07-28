10 Things You Didn’t Know About Michael Epps

tvovermind.com
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alex R. Hibbert
Alex R. Hibbert rose to fame in 2016 when he made his on-screen debut as Little in the critically acclaimed film Moonlight. Since then, he has spent most of his time on the small screen as the star of the popular Showtime series The Chi. Despite not having a ton of on-screen experience under his belt, Alex has shown the world that he was born to be a star. His talent is undeniable, and he has a knack for grabbing viewers’ attention. As his career continues to grow in the coming years, many people will root for him to become one of the most prominent actors of his generation. Keep reading to learn ten things you didn’t know about Alex R. Hibbert.
