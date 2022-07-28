“The Hours” Turns 20 In 2022

tvovermind.com
A Look at Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
Tilda Swinton and her longtime partner, German visual artist Sandro Kopp — who's 18 years her junior — have been inseparable ever since they met on the set of "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" in 2004. The two starred alongside each other as the White Witch and a centaur, respectively, and began their romance shortly after.
Who knew a six-hour documentary about a Hollywood marriage would be so electrifying? | Emma Brockes
The Last Movie Stars, about power couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, also proves a devastating portrait of an era, says Guardian columnist Emma Brockes
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter
Just wow. Knots Landing star Donna Mills, who will be 82 this December, walked the… The post ‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter appeared first on Outsider.
“White Men Can’t Jump” Turns 30 In 2022
In 1992, White Men Can’t Jump was released in theaters and became an instant hit. The movie follows the story of two friends as they attempt to make a name for themselves in the world of basketball. It’s a funny and heartfelt film that is still just as relevant today as it was when it first came out. Reviews of the movie were generous during its release. A glowing review from the Orlando Sentinel wrote about the movie during its premiere: “White Man Can’t Jump is most effective at the beginning — when it’s bouncing along with the exuberance that Shelton brought to such other sports-minded movies as Bull Durham and The Best of Times.” From Herald Sun: “Slam-dunkingly satisfying sports comedy about two basketball hustlers (Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes) teaming up for an alley-oop of a payday, despite crying foul about each other’s off-court lifestyle.” The Christian Science Monitor praised the cast’s chemistry: “Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson give lively performances as the heroes, who relate better to basketballs than to women or the business world. Unfortunately, the movie doesn’t add up to very much, though.”
“Beethoven” Turns 30 In 2022
In 1992, the world was introduced to Beethoven, one of the most beloved canine characters in movie history. And now, on the film’s 30th anniversary, it’s time to rewatch it and fall in love again! Beethoven is a classic family movie that is sure to put a smile on your face. The story of a lovable St. Bernard who goes through many adventures with his human family is something that will never get old. For anyone whose film memory is failing them, here’s a brief description of the movie’s plot, according to Rotten Tomatoes: “When the family of George Newton (Charles Grodin) decides to adopt a cute St. Bernard puppy, the patriarch soon feels displaced by the dog. Before long, the adorable canine, dubbed Beethoven, has grown considerably, leading to household mishaps. While George’s wife and kids dote on Beethoven, it takes time for him to see the pooch’s finer qualities. However, Beethoven’s life with the Newton family is jeopardized when a scheming vet (Dean Jones) tries to nab the dog for a deadly experiment.”
A murderously controversial serial killer classic lashes out on streaming
The “video nasty” era saw filmmakers lodged in a constant battle with either the MPAA or its various international counterparts, with regulators stamping down on the levels of excessive gore and violence to be allowed onscreen. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer wasn’t even a horror movie in the strictest sense, but it faced plenty of controversies on the way to an eventual theatrical release.
All Creatures Great and Small Season 3 Premiere Date Announced!
When you're looking for entertaining content that is suitable for the entire family, shows like When Calls the Heart, Little House on the Prairie or Seventh Heaven may come to mind. MASTERPIECE on PBS also offers a lot of wholesome content including The Durrells, Around the World in 80 Days and Miss Marple. Season 2 of All Creatures Great and Small recently premiered on PBS and is perfect content for your whole family to watch with season 3 set to premiere in January 2023.
Surface review: an unrewarding psychological thriller
It has become commonplace in recent years for TV creators and stars to talk at length about how television shows allow them to explore certain stories and characters more deeply than movies do. The opportunity to spend eight hours playing a character instead of just two has even emerged as one of the biggest reasons why some established movie stars have chosen to flex their muscles on the small screen. That said, if there’s any fact that the past few years of TV have repeatedly reinforced, it’s that not every story needs to be told across eight episodes or multiple seasons.
“The Player” Turns 30 In 2022
The Player is a movie that was released in 1992 and quickly gained a cult following. It was written and directed by Robert Altman for his unique and innovative filmmaking style. The movie tells the story of a Hollywood studio executive being blackmailed by a serial killer. It is a dark and satirical look at the film industry, and many famous actors make cameo appearances. In 2022, The Player will turn 30 years old. To celebrate its anniversary, we should all take the time to watch it again. Here are some of the reasons why you should rewatch The Player on its 30th anniversary in 2022:
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
An adulterous mystery thriller airs dirty secrets on the streaming Top 10
It’s no surprise that Giles Alderson’s mystery thriller The Stranger in Our Bed has become an unassuming smash hit on streaming this week, when it ticks so many boxes that appeal directly to a huge number of subscribers to any platform. Operating as part of a reliable genre,...
Carnación; Petrushka review – two contrasting personal visions
A woman in a pink tulle dress stands at the back of a wooden stage, covered with lime dust. Slowly, deliberately, she walks forward and bends her body over a chair, carefully arranging her frock as she executes a lingering forward roll. Over and over again she repeats the action, her feet crashing to the floor the only sound as she curls up like a powder puff.
Sydney Sweeney Gets Candid About the Financial Realities of Hollywood
The number of celebrities—let alone people in general—who will willingly talk money are few and far between. And as her latest interview makes abundantly clear, Sydney Sweeney is among them. When speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, the 24-year-old Euphoria star didn’t hold back in opening up about the financial struggles she’s dealt with since her youth. Yep: Even after becoming successful enough to currently be up for two Emmy Awards (both Supporting Actress, for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus), Sweeney is still grappling with paying the bills.
Lily James Debuts Pamela Anderson-Inspired Blond Hair
Lily James might be a natural brunette as she displayed beautifully at this year's Met Gala, but she just dyed her hair a shade of buttery blond that is not too dissimilar to a certain high-profile role she's played recently. The British actor wore a platinum-blond wig for her remarkable performance as Pamela Anderson in Hulu's "Pam & Tommy", and now she's decided to adopt the shade for real.
Netflix’s latest panned romance weeps its way to #1 in 32 countries
Netflix might be churning out mega budget blockbusters packed to the rafters with A-list talent on a regular basis, but a very strong argument could me made that the platform’s constant churn of tear-jerking romantic movies remains the most consistently popular genre the company has at its disposal, with Purple Hearts providing the latest example.
The Surprisingly Dark Meaning Behind “With or Without You” by U2
What happens when you give, and you give, and you give yourself away? Let’s look at the Dublin-hailing band U2 to find out. In 1987, U2 released the song “With or Without You” as the lead single from their fifth studio album The Joshua Tree. The song quickly became the quartet’s most successful song at the time, arguably still their most successful, and is absurdly catchy (as many U2 songs tend to be). But what of those lyrics? What inspired those tormented verses atop the Infinite Guitar chords?
‘Sanctuary’ First Look: Margaret Qualley Is a Sinister Dominatrix in Slinky TIFF-Selected Thriller
Click here to read the full article. Once upon a time in a sugar daddy’s bed, Margaret Qualley whipped a wealthy man into shape. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” breakout Qualley stars as a dominatrix sex worker in the TIFF 2022-selected thriller “Sanctuary.” Filming recently wrapped in New York City with first look images available on the heels of the TIFF premiere announcement for this fall. Penned by “Homecoming” co-creator Micah Bloomberg and directed by SXSW “The Heart Machine” helmer Zachary Wigon, “Sanctuary” takes place over the course of one night in a hotel room where Rebecca (Qualley) seduces her elite...
The Serpent Queen Trailer: The Classic French Tale of Catherine de Medici Gets a Modern Twist
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. The Queen of France has never been this cool. Samantha Morton stars as Catherine de Medici (a.k.a. France's queen from 1547 to 1559) in the edgy trailer for The Serpent Queen, premiering Sept. 11 on STARZ. Over some pop-punk music, Catherine...
