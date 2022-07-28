“Chicago” Turns 20 In 2022

tvovermind.com
“Beethoven” Turns 30 In 2022
In 1992, the world was introduced to Beethoven, one of the most beloved canine characters in movie history. And now, on the film’s 30th anniversary, it’s time to rewatch it and fall in love again! Beethoven is a classic family movie that is sure to put a smile on your face. The story of a lovable St. Bernard who goes through many adventures with his human family is something that will never get old. For anyone whose film memory is failing them, here’s a brief description of the movie’s plot, according to Rotten Tomatoes: “When the family of George Newton (Charles Grodin) decides to adopt a cute St. Bernard puppy, the patriarch soon feels displaced by the dog. Before long, the adorable canine, dubbed Beethoven, has grown considerably, leading to household mishaps. While George’s wife and kids dote on Beethoven, it takes time for him to see the pooch’s finer qualities. However, Beethoven’s life with the Newton family is jeopardized when a scheming vet (Dean Jones) tries to nab the dog for a deadly experiment.”
“The Player” Turns 30 In 2022
The Player is a movie that was released in 1992 and quickly gained a cult following. It was written and directed by Robert Altman for his unique and innovative filmmaking style. The movie tells the story of a Hollywood studio executive being blackmailed by a serial killer. It is a dark and satirical look at the film industry, and many famous actors make cameo appearances. In 2022, The Player will turn 30 years old. To celebrate its anniversary, we should all take the time to watch it again. Here are some of the reasons why you should rewatch The Player on its 30th anniversary in 2022:
“Death Becomes Her” Turns 30 In 2022
It’s hard to believe that Death Becomes Her will turn 30 in 2022. The movie is a classic and still holds up today. It’s a dark comedy about two women who use witchcraft to stay young, but eventually, their bodies start to fall apart. Here’s a description of the movie’s plot, via Rotten Tomatoes: “When a novelist loses her man to a movie star and former friend, she winds up in a psychiatric hospital. Years later, she returns home to confront the now-married couple, looking radiant. Her ex-husband’s new wife wants to know her secret and discovers that she has been taking a mysterious drug that grants eternal life to the person who drinks it. The actress follows suit but discovers that immortality has a price.” The reviews of the film during its release have been mixed, but it has since formed a cult following over the past 30 years.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
“White Men Can’t Jump” Turns 30 In 2022
In 1992, White Men Can’t Jump was released in theaters and became an instant hit. The movie follows the story of two friends as they attempt to make a name for themselves in the world of basketball. It’s a funny and heartfelt film that is still just as relevant today as it was when it first came out. Reviews of the movie were generous during its release. A glowing review from the Orlando Sentinel wrote about the movie during its premiere: “White Man Can’t Jump is most effective at the beginning — when it’s bouncing along with the exuberance that Shelton brought to such other sports-minded movies as Bull Durham and The Best of Times.” From Herald Sun: “Slam-dunkingly satisfying sports comedy about two basketball hustlers (Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes) teaming up for an alley-oop of a payday, despite crying foul about each other’s off-court lifestyle.” The Christian Science Monitor praised the cast’s chemistry: “Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson give lively performances as the heroes, who relate better to basketballs than to women or the business world. Unfortunately, the movie doesn’t add up to very much, though.”
