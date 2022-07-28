“Chicago” Turns 20 In 2022

In 1992, White Men Can’t Jump was released in theaters and became an instant hit. The movie follows the story of two friends as they attempt to make a name for themselves in the world of basketball. It’s a funny and heartfelt film that is still just as relevant today as it was when it first came out. Reviews of the movie were generous during its release. A glowing review from the Orlando Sentinel wrote about the movie during its premiere: “White Man Can’t Jump is most effective at the beginning — when it’s bouncing along with the exuberance that Shelton brought to such other sports-minded movies as Bull Durham and The Best of Times.” From Herald Sun: “Slam-dunkingly satisfying sports comedy about two basketball hustlers (Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes) teaming up for an alley-oop of a payday, despite crying foul about each other’s off-court lifestyle.” The Christian Science Monitor praised the cast’s chemistry: “Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson give lively performances as the heroes, who relate better to basketballs than to women or the business world. Unfortunately, the movie doesn’t add up to very much, though.”

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO