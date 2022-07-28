New South Carolina juvenile justice chief pushes reforms

www.khon2.com
Related
Native Hawaiians, voters encouraged to vote
Native Hawaiian organizations are encouraging everyone to vote especially Native Hawaiians.
Obama Walk 2022 is right around the corner in Hawaii
The Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum will be holding a community event on August 4th to celebrate former President Barack Obama's birthday.
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
Body found partially buried on remote road in Hawaii
Big Island police have opened an investigation after a body was found last week on July 27 in the Ka‘ū district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHON2
Back to Class for Hawaii Public Schools
Doctors Stunned:"look 25, Even if Your 55" (Try Tonight) Ears Ringing? Do This Immediately, It’s Genius (Watch) Wrap Foil Around Your Doorknob at Night if Alone, Here's Why. Affordable Senior Housing Now Available in Boardman (You Won’t Believe These Price. New Senior Living Apartments. Boardman: Actual Whole Mouth...
Hawaiian community celebrates restoration of sovereignty
Sunday marked much more than just the end of the month. July 31st in Hawaii has been named by the state as a special day of observance of La Hoihoi Ea, which signifies the restoration of Hawaiian sovereignty.
Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
Lung cancer: leading cause of cancer deaths in Hawaii
In Hawaii, about 890 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022, and 540 people will die from the disease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Many attend event to receive free bike helmets
To end bike month, on Sunday, July 31, family and friends visited SALT in Kakaako to get their very own free and fitted bike helmet.
Tips on finishing up back-to-school shopping
The Better Business Bureau has some tips if you're still finishing up back-to-school shopping.
1 dead after moped and motorcycle collision on Maui
The Maui Police Department reported a fatal motor vehicle collision on Sunday, July 31 around 9:13 a.m. on Kahekili Highway.
HFD responds to house fire in Waimalu
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call on Sunday, July 31 around 5:00 p.m. in response to a building fire in Waimalu.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hana Highway reopens after large Maui brush fire
Maui officials reported a road closure at the intersections of Hana Highway and Haleakala Highway and the intersection at Baldwin Avenue and Hana Highway.
Paia brush fire burns 370 acres
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Paia brush fire was 100% contained as of 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30, according to the Maui Fire Department. The fire started around 3:40 p.m. that day. Maui fire officials initially said about 30 acres were burned but later reported that a GPS mapping of the burned area was about 370 […]
Comments / 0