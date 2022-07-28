Huge 20 Ton Rocket Will Crash Back to Earth This Weekend

kdat.com
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Obsession and horror in Key West: The story of the fake count that lived with a cadaver
A fake German count, a young Cuban woman dying of tuberculosis, a Venezuelan poet who was also a priest and was in love with a nun and an old bolero sung by artists as different as María Teresa Vera or Ana Gabriel come to play in Miami Oculto’s latest podcast. This week’s episode takes us over the Seven Mile Bridge and stops at Key West.
Woman Fined $1,800 For Bringing 2 Undeclared McMuffins Into Australia
An Australian airline passenger was handed a fine of AU$2,664 ($1,874) for two undeclared eggs, beef sausage McMuffins, and a ham croissant in their luggage. What Happened: An unnamed passenger traveling from Indonesia to Australia found themselves paying a hefty price for a McDonald's Corp MCD breakfast on arrival at Darwin Airport in the country's Northern Territory last week.
