$20 Mil Apartments Will Replace Empty Properties in Downtown Schenectady

hot991.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Shreveport Mavericks Win Game 1 In TBL ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
Stunning Mediterranean Mansion in Colonie w/Marble & Limestone
Check out this gorgeous nationally award-winning mansion in Colonie. This home sits on 3.8 acres with breathtaking views. It is over 6,800 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and beautiful craftsmanship throughout. The floors are limestone, cherry, and marble. There is an open-air french kitchen. Take a look at the stonework on the terraces and the patio.
Pizza Driver in Upstate NY Greeted by Man with a Loaded Gun!
We like our pizza loaded with toppings, perhaps even loaded with cheese - but NOT loaded with bullets!. This could have been a very tragic delivery for a pizza man in Upstate, NY who was just doing his job - and here's what we know so far. According to a...
Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze
When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
The $6 Billion Project in Saratoga County Gets the Go-Ahead
It will be one of the biggest projects in Saratoga County and possibly all of Upstate New York when it's completed. The six to eight-billion-dollar computer chip factory got the green light from local planning boards. What Is Being Proposed?. GlobalFoundries, which has its home base in Malta is looking...
Unmanned Treatment Facility Leads To Upstate Boil Water Advisory
Tempers are boiling over in an Upstate city after water was deemed undrinkable due to an unmanned treatment facility. The New York water quality safety law was triggered after the city’s water treatment facility went unmanned more than 24 hours. This has left city residents and businesses, especially restaurants,...
Taking the Train? Not West of Albany. Amtrak Shuts Down Service
If you had or have plans of taking Amtrak to Utica, Syracuse, Rochester or Buffalo from Albany from the Albany-Rensselaer Train Station - bad news, service has been halted. The reason, believe it or not, the abandoned, decaying Central Warehouse building in Albany. The train tracks that from from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abandoned Power House In Amsterdam Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
Arrest made in downtown Albany robbery
Torrence Williams, 23, of Albany, has been arrested for an alleged robbery early Saturday morning on South Pearl Street. The Albany Police Department said the victim suffered serious injuries and is currently in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center.
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Make Way! Massive 500,000 LB Mega-Load Arrived in Albany County!
Late last week, we told you about the massive, mega-load headed through Upstate NY and destined for the Hudson River, where it will reach its final destination, a Naval Base in Connecticut. When we started tracking this bad boy last week, it was camped out overnight in the Town of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 charged in Saratoga County underage drinking sting
New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Saratoga County on July 30. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
BREAKING: Major Power Outage in Albany
Update 4:13pm: News 10 reports that power has been restored, still no word on what caused the outage. NewsChannel 13 reports a large portion of the city of Albany is without power. No word yet on the cause, but there is a good deal of heat and humidity as well as the threat of severe weather today. More as we get it.
Power restored in Albany
According to the National Grid outage map, thousands of people are without power in Albany. According to National Grid, the expected fix time is around 3 p.m.
Police: Man stabbed in downtown Albany
A 23-year-old man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon on South Pearl Street in Albany, city police confirmed. No suspect has been arrested or charged as the investigation is ongoing.
Saratogian
Narcotics arrest nets area trio in Wilton
WILTON, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recently arrested Tracy P. Whipple, 40, of Saratoga Springs, Corey A. Saxton, 36, of Greenwich, and Jamie R. Brewer, 26, of Stillwater, following a surveillance operation in the town. Whipple is accused of possessing a quantity of methamphetamine...
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-Kind
Upstate New York is full of resorts and gorgeous places to camp where you can get away from it all and be surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Eastwind Hotel in Windham bridges together the best of both worlds when it comes to camping. Their unique collection of cabins and suites features rustic outdoor charm while also providing ample access to amenities so you can enjoy your time in the mountains luxuriously.
WRGB
Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — On July 30th, 2022 at approximately 1:23 P:M, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Lake Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a personal injury motorcycle crash. The crash occurred when 56 year-old Michael Trull of Londonderry, New Hampshire...
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 1