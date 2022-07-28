Remaining cooler the next few days

www.hoiabc.com
Seasonable Sunday, excessive heat returns next week
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - If you liked today’s forecast, you’ll like tomorrow’s! Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s, so another good night to open up a window and let some cooler, fresh air in. Highs will climb back up to the mid 80s and dew point temperatures will rise a bit as well, that’s why Sunday might feel a little bit muggier. There will be a light breeze from the south, so that should help make conditions still feel pleasant.
National Weather Service confirms tornado struck eastern Logan County Monday morning
LOGAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado, with winds of around 105 miles an hour, struck parts of Eastern Logan County on Monday. A damage survey team says the path of the tornado was 1.85 miles, with the width of 60 yards.
Peoria gas prices average falls, but still higher than average nationally
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The average price of gas in Peoria has fallen below $4.50 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s 148 Peoria station survey. GasBuddy says the average is now $4.45 per gallon, falling 13.3 cents per gallon in the last week, leaving prices 66.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.09 per gallon higher than this time last year.
Cigar enthusiasts gather at Jimmy’s Bar
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of Central Illinois’s most fanatic cigar smokers met up at Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria on Friday and Saturday for some smoking fun. The bar was full of new and old cigar lovers. This was a tradition they had for over...
Local Sports - July 30, 2022
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Chiefs earn their second-straight win Saturday defeating Fort Wayne. Also Saturday, the AFT Peoria TT Race was held at PMC Race Park. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
West Nile found in Tazewell County; health department stresses precautions
TAZEWELL COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - West Nile has been found in Tazewell County. The Tazewell County Health Department says the first mosquito pool to test positive for the virus this year was found in Pekin late last month. “West Nile virus can cause serious illness in some people....
Back-to-School bash draws hundreds
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Up to 400 people attended at the ‘Back-to-School’ bash at the Tri-County Urban League Saturday afternoon. The league teamed up with the Peoria Fire Department and Central Illinois Friends to give out backpacks full of markers, pencils and more. Attendees also got fresh produce, while the kids enjoyed a DJ and a bounce house.
Normal Police investigate stabbing
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday night that left one person injured. According to Sgt. Brad Underwood, officers responded to the 1000 block of Charlotte Dr., down the road from Fairview Park around 5 pm. Police found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.
Hundreds show up to Dream Center backpack giveaway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The line for backpacks wrapped around the Dream Center building. Executive Director of the Dream Andy King said the center anticipated around 1,700 people and filled that number of backpacks with school supplies. It wasn’t just backpacks that were available. This event was a one stop shop for back-to-school. They offered haircuts, free clothes, dental and medical physicals with the OSF Care-A-Van.
Local library holds back-to-school bash
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Public Library hosted a back-to-school bash to celebrate the end of summer break. There was games, a photo booth, crafts, a petting zoo, and plenty of ice cream for kids. The library also shared information with families about the services they currently...
Peoria woman found guilty of leaving crash that killed 10-year old
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The woman charged in a November hit-and-run that took the life of 10-year-old Troy Erving has been found guilty, but the case isn’t being considered murder. Karrie Brunswig, 44, was arraigned earlier this year on charges of leaving the scene of an accident,...
Family wants justice after 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A family wants justice after their 4-year-old was punched in the face at the Peoria Speedway. Witness video obtained by Heart of Illinois ABC shows what led up to the reported 100 person brawl Saturday night. Video shows the moment a crash occurred on...
Man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man is waking up in jail after a traffic stop was conducted in Peoria on Sunday. 41-year-old Jimmie James was pulled over around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North Sheridan road and West High Street for an Illinois vehicle code violation. Officers...
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting....
UPDATE: Police: Officer, three others hospitalized after Saturday night crash in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria police officer is in the hospital, along with three other people, after a car drove over a median and collided with another vehicle during a traffic stop. According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, at around 8:30 PM Saturday near the intersection...
