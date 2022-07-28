ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Remaining cooler the next few days

By Balint Szalavari
hoiabc.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoiabc.com

Seasonable Sunday, excessive heat returns next week

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - If you liked today’s forecast, you’ll like tomorrow’s! Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s, so another good night to open up a window and let some cooler, fresh air in. Highs will climb back up to the mid 80s and dew point temperatures will rise a bit as well, that’s why Sunday might feel a little bit muggier. There will be a light breeze from the south, so that should help make conditions still feel pleasant.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria gas prices average falls, but still higher than average nationally

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The average price of gas in Peoria has fallen below $4.50 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s 148 Peoria station survey. GasBuddy says the average is now $4.45 per gallon, falling 13.3 cents per gallon in the last week, leaving prices 66.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.09 per gallon higher than this time last year.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Cigar enthusiasts gather at Jimmy’s Bar

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of Central Illinois’s most fanatic cigar smokers met up at Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria on Friday and Saturday for some smoking fun. The bar was full of new and old cigar lovers. This was a tradition they had for over...
WEST PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
hoiabc.com

Local Sports - July 30, 2022

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Chiefs earn their second-straight win Saturday defeating Fort Wayne. Also Saturday, the AFT Peoria TT Race was held at PMC Race Park. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Back-to-School bash draws hundreds

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Up to 400 people attended at the ‘Back-to-School’ bash at the Tri-County Urban League Saturday afternoon. The league teamed up with the Peoria Fire Department and Central Illinois Friends to give out backpacks full of markers, pencils and more. Attendees also got fresh produce, while the kids enjoyed a DJ and a bounce house.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Normal Police investigate stabbing

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday night that left one person injured. According to Sgt. Brad Underwood, officers responded to the 1000 block of Charlotte Dr., down the road from Fairview Park around 5 pm. Police found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#10 Day#Abc
hoiabc.com

Hundreds show up to Dream Center backpack giveaway

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The line for backpacks wrapped around the Dream Center building. Executive Director of the Dream Andy King said the center anticipated around 1,700 people and filled that number of backpacks with school supplies. It wasn’t just backpacks that were available. This event was a one stop shop for back-to-school. They offered haircuts, free clothes, dental and medical physicals with the OSF Care-A-Van.
hoiabc.com

Local library holds back-to-school bash

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Public Library hosted a back-to-school bash to celebrate the end of summer break. There was games, a photo booth, crafts, a petting zoo, and plenty of ice cream for kids. The library also shared information with families about the services they currently...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria woman found guilty of leaving crash that killed 10-year old

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The woman charged in a November hit-and-run that took the life of 10-year-old Troy Erving has been found guilty, but the case isn’t being considered murder. Karrie Brunswig, 44, was arraigned earlier this year on charges of leaving the scene of an accident,...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Family wants justice after 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A family wants justice after their 4-year-old was punched in the face at the Peoria Speedway. Witness video obtained by Heart of Illinois ABC shows what led up to the reported 100 person brawl Saturday night. Video shows the moment a crash occurred on...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hoiabc.com

Man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man is waking up in jail after a traffic stop was conducted in Peoria on Sunday. 41-year-old Jimmie James was pulled over around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North Sheridan road and West High Street for an Illinois vehicle code violation. Officers...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy