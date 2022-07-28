Amarillo Are You Ready To Up Your Hatch Game?

thebullamarillo.com
Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival
If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!
Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
The Businesses We Would Bring to Amarillo if We Won Mega Millions
This is the time when we can dare to dream. I am talking about the Mega Millions. Everyone seems to have lotto fever. Have you caught it yet? The only cure is winning the jackpot, which is up to $1.02 Billion dollars. Yes, with a b. That can solve a...
This Fun Fascinating Town is Halfway Between Amarillo and OKC
If you're looking to travel out of Amarillo and not go very far, then Oklahoma City is a quick trip for a fun getaway. However, when you're trying to plan a trip, and you want to plan your stops. It's always important to know the halfway point of any trip. Especially, if you have kids.
So Many Scams So Little Time in Amarillo
I really wish we could stop writing about scams happening in Amarillo. I wish we could find a way for everyone to make an honest living and not find the need to try to scam people out of their money. In a perfect world, I guess. It seems like there...
Where’s The Rain? Amarillo Is In A Drought.
As we continue to push through all these 100+ degree days this summer, we're screaming for a little relief. Cooler temperatures would certainly be welcomed, don't get me wrong. There's a bigger issue we need to deal with first, however. Amarillo is officially in a drought, and not a little...
Amarillo Is Eerily Quiet On Sunday Nights. Why?
I was out and about this past Sunday, and it started somewhat early for me. Out of the house around 9 am to head to the ballfields, and it was pretty darn quiet on the streets of Amarillo. While that I wholly expected due to people being at mass, it...
Those Brick Roads of Amarillo Have a Story to Tell
We see orange construction cones on the road, we see orange barrels. In Amarillo, we get to enjoy the scenery. We can drive up and down the residential roads if we want to avoid the highways. That is where the real action is anyway. We can see our city parks....
Need An Excuse to Eat a Blizzard? You’ll Make a Miracles Happen
Blizzards are one of the best ways to cool off from a hot day and it's one of the most delicious treats around. You can get them in so many flavors, Hawaiian, German Chocolate, Oreo, Thin Mint, Drumstick, Oreo, Butterfinger, and the list goes on and on and on. You can take a mixture of all of the above and put it in your Blizzard.
Amarillo Raising Cane’s Employees Could Become Mega Millions Winners
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing is one of the more anticipated drawings in recent history. I mean, with an estimated jackpot of $810,000,000 as of the writing of this article, everyone finds themselves hoping and wishing...and dreaming. However, they will be a group of people that will be watching maybe just...
Lost Bull in River Road, Is This Your Big Fella?
When you live in an area like Amarillo and outside of the city, you find yourself in a rural area surrounded by livestock. Occasionally, you get a stray cow, horse, goat, etc. pop up on your property and you are easily able to find the owner. However, there is a...
Dinner in the Dark: Adventurous, Romantic, or Weird?
When it comes to doing quirky things, it takes a while for Amarillo to catch up with the rest of the world. One of my favorite rom-coms is a movie called When in Rome, it's a movie where Beth (played by Kristen Bell), travels to Rome to be in her sister's wedding. While there she takes coins from a magical love fountain, and by doing this she finds herself in a circle of strange men who have magically all fallen in love with her. But when reporter Nick, (Josh Duhamel) who she met at the wedding wants to date Beth, she doesn't know if it's real or the coins.
Amarillo Quickly Revolts After Candidate Posts About Restaurant
We definitely live in a very political world, and if you don't share the same beliefs as someone else you're wrong. A local Amarillo business owner attended a rally for Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke over the weekend and invited Mr. O'Rourke to have breakfast at his establishment the next day. Mr. O'Rourke did just that, he and his camp stopped by and had breakfast. Mr. O' Rourke then posted about the local business and thanked them for the support on his social media pages.
Amarillo Has Been Asked to Follow a Watering Schedule
It's been a hot summer here in the Texas Panhandle. To add to those woes we haven't seen much rain. We have been hit or miss for some time. We are mainly missing a good old fashion downpour. It would be nice. I mean that would help our water supply...
Need A Resume And A Job? Pantex Is Here To Help.
There are plenty of them out there, but they don't meet your needs either financially or mentally. Maybe there ARE jobs you're interested in, but your resume lacks a little something. Maybe it's job experience, maybe it's detail. Either way, your resume doesn't exactly help you get a job you're looking for, and that's exactly what SHOULD be helping you land it.
JOBS・
COVID Attacking Amarillo Again. What Does It Mean For You?
Oh boy, here we go again. No, I’m not talking about more crime or anything like that. Your catalytic converter is as “safe” now as it was the other day. I’m talking about COVID. I know, it never went away and we know it’s going to...
Support is Available at Helpful Alzheimer’s Forum
At some point in your lifetime, you will somehow be touched by Alzheimer's and dementia. You may end up caring for a family member, you may have a friend who is caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia, or you, yourself may be entering the early onset of Alzheimer's.
Win Tickets! Family Support Service’s Harley Party is a Fun Ride!
Each year Family Support Services hosts its annual Harley Party. This year's event will take place Saturday, July 30th from 5-9 pm at the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds. This event brings out over 3,000 people who have a chance to win a 2022 Harley or a $15,000...
Oh Lord, Fritch Man Arrested for Taboo Relationship
This story is one of love. Love that is unconditional. Love that has gone entirely too far. A man in Fritch was arrested last night on charges of Prohibited Sexual Conduct w/ Ancestor/Descendant. Not one count...but TWO counts. Now, as sad as it sounds, we hear about this happening far...
