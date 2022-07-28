The Story of the Sad and Lonely Lost Trailer in Amarillo

987thebomb.com
Related
Baytown dog stolen 5 years ago found in Borger
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Borger said that city animal control found a dog that was stolen almost 5 years ago from a Houston-area resident is set to be reunited. According to the city, Animal Control Officer Jared Harper, picked up a German Shepherd that was scanned for a microchip and found to […]
Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival
If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is continuing to welcome new businesses and expand other companies. Just about a month ago, Mariscos El Big Boy opened up and is bringing a taste of the coast to Texas. “I’m from California so I grew up eating seafood in California, we thought it...
National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!
Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
Amarillo Animal Management to host ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its Animal Management and Welfare department will be running a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special through the month of August. This is a part of KAMR Local 4 News’s and MyHighPlains.com’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign. According to the department, the city’s special will […]
Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
APD Searching for Suspect in East Amarillo Shooting
According to a recent release by Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting report yesterday at East Park, located at 700 S. Ross. Upon arrival, they located a victim, identified as Carlos Montenegro, 65 years old. The APD Homicide Unit was called to investigate, and they soon identified...
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
abc7amarillo.com
Drought to improve in Texas Panhandle but doesn't end
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It was great to see the widespread heavy rain last week to rap up the month of July. The rain and cooler weather were enough to drop July to the 4th warmest on record for Amarillo, Texas out of 130 years of data. It was pacing to be the 2nd warmest July on record before the heavy rain last week. Most locations recorded 2-5" of rain along or near I-40 from Tucumcari, New Mexico to Shamrock, Texas.
Traffic detoured on SL 335 and Georgia until Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo District (TxDOT), The northbound lanes of Georgia Street are closed from SL 335 to about a 1/4 mile north. Officials stated that traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes, with one lane of travel in each direction. The […]
KFDA
First Baptist Church of Amarillo expanding youth center ‘The Loft’, giving more students safe space
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First Baptist Church of Amarillo is expanding its youth center not only to hold the growing student population but also give them a safe space to hangout. The nearly 40 million dollar, over 77 thousand square feet project will be nicknamed ‘The Loft’ that is being...
APD: Body found near Mesquite and River Road found to be overdose
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department report that during their investigation it was found that the person found dead in a ditch near Mesquite and River Road was found to be an overdose. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were sent to meet Potter County […]
canyonnews.com
Obit: Stewart Drew Clapp
Stewart Drew Clapp, 61, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Lyndell Waldrip officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Stewart was born on May 25, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to...
So Many Scams So Little Time in Amarillo
I really wish we could stop writing about scams happening in Amarillo. I wish we could find a way for everyone to make an honest living and not find the need to try to scam people out of their money. In a perfect world, I guess. It seems like there...
Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Children’s Place Taking Part In Texas’ Tax-Free Weekend
Tax-free Holidays are coming to Texas, and The Children’s Place invites you to celebrate with them. The Children’s Place is the leading children’s apparel retailer, offering everything from swimwear to back-to-school supplies and everything in between. From August 5th through August 7th any purchase made at the...
KFDA
VIDEO: APD: Body of man found in ditch near Mesquite classified as an overdose
Several inches of rain have already fallen around parts of the region, and more is likely on the way. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Amarillo College, Los Barrios hosting dual credit event for parents. Updated: 17 hours ago. VIDEO: APD: Autopsy shows no signs of foul play after...
Where’s The Rain? Amarillo Is In A Drought.
As we continue to push through all these 100+ degree days this summer, we're screaming for a little relief. Cooler temperatures would certainly be welcomed, don't get me wrong. There's a bigger issue we need to deal with first, however. Amarillo is officially in a drought, and not a little...
TxDOT ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 31, include: On Monday, Aug. 1, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed just before Bell Street while […]
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
Comments / 0