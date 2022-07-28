ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.7 The Bomb

The Story of the Sad and Lonely Lost Trailer in Amarillo

By Melissa Bartlett
98.7 The Bomb
98.7 The Bomb
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 The Bomb

Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival

If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
PAMPA, TX
98.7 The Bomb

National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!

Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amarillo
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Animal Management to host ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its Animal Management and Welfare department will be running a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special through the month of August. This is a part of KAMR Local 4 News’s and MyHighPlains.com’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign. According to the department, the city’s special will […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

APD Searching for Suspect in East Amarillo Shooting

According to a recent release by Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting report yesterday at East Park, located at 700 S. Ross. Upon arrival, they located a victim, identified as Carlos Montenegro, 65 years old. The APD Homicide Unit was called to investigate, and they soon identified...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored

Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Drought to improve in Texas Panhandle but doesn't end

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It was great to see the widespread heavy rain last week to rap up the month of July. The rain and cooler weather were enough to drop July to the 4th warmest on record for Amarillo, Texas out of 130 years of data. It was pacing to be the 2nd warmest July on record before the heavy rain last week. Most locations recorded 2-5" of rain along or near I-40 from Tucumcari, New Mexico to Shamrock, Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Stewart Drew Clapp

Stewart Drew Clapp, 61, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Lyndell Waldrip officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Stewart was born on May 25, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

So Many Scams So Little Time in Amarillo

I really wish we could stop writing about scams happening in Amarillo. I wish we could find a way for everyone to make an honest living and not find the need to try to scam people out of their money. In a perfect world, I guess. It seems like there...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Children’s Place Taking Part In Texas’ Tax-Free Weekend

Tax-free Holidays are coming to Texas, and The Children’s Place invites you to celebrate with them. The Children’s Place is the leading children’s apparel retailer, offering everything from swimwear to back-to-school supplies and everything in between. From August 5th through August 7th any purchase made at the...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Where’s The Rain? Amarillo Is In A Drought.

As we continue to push through all these 100+ degree days this summer, we're screaming for a little relief. Cooler temperatures would certainly be welcomed, don't get me wrong. There's a bigger issue we need to deal with first, however. Amarillo is officially in a drought, and not a little...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy