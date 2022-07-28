UPDATE: Police investigating SUV crash in south Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are seriously injured following a two vehicle crash on I-94 on Friday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says two vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-94 near University Drive when traffic began to slow down due to upcoming road construction. That is when 45-year-old Harwood Resident Brant Jacobson began to slow his semi-truck. A second vehicle, with an unnamed driver and passenger, was following Jacobson's vehicle and did not slow down, rear ending the semi. Following the immediate impact, the unnamed driver's truck started on fire.

