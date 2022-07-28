UPDATE: Police investigating SUV crash in south Fargo

740thefan.com
trfradio.com
Alvarado Woman Cited Following 2 Vehicle Accident
Two people were injured in a 2 vehicle accident Saturday in Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Betty Simonson, 54, of Alvarado was cited for failure to yield the right of way. Police, ambulance, and fire officials responded to the crash at Highway 2 and Highway 75...
740thefan.com
Borup man injured in rollover crash near Arthur
ARTHUR, N.D. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Ave SE in rural Arthur Saturday afternoon. A 19-year-old man from Borup, Minn., lost control of his vehicle, rolling it through the ditch and into...
740thefan.com
Firefighters protect Fargo apartment building from raging garage fire
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters managed to knock down a fast-moving, detached-garage fire early Sunday, preventing it from extending to a nearby apartment building. Crews arrived at 1517 34th St. S. shortly before 4AM to find the garages engulfed in heavy flames, which were being pushed toward the apartment building by the wind.
lakesarearadio.net
Two Detroit Lakes Men Hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo Police respond to report of shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested one person after authorities say a man called in a fake report of a woman being shot. The prank call came in around around 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1 to the 1100 block of 16th St. N. for a report of a woman being shot.
froggyweb.com
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Horace
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
Name revealed in fatal Cass County motorcycle crash
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN: Fatal crashes and injury accidents
740thefan.com
Hours-long standoff ends in fatal officer-involved shooting in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Mapleton man was shot and killed after an hours-long negotiation with law enforcement Monday. The Cass County Sheriff received two 911 calls from Mapleton just after 10:30am, one was a report of gunshots and the other reported an individual possibly suffering from a mental health crisis.
DL-Online
UPDATE: Sheriff's office identifies Elbow Lake man in fatal motorcycle crash near Vergas
VERGAS (Aug. 1, 2022) — George Hough, 70, of Elbow Lake was identified by the Otter County Sheriff's Office Monday as the motorcyclist who died in a crash near Vergas on Friday. Hough was riding his motorcycle eastbound on County Highway 4, southwest of Vergas, when he drifted over...
valleynewslive.com
Car catches fire following rollover crash in rural Cass County
ARTHUR, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 19-year-old Minnesota man was hurt after his car rolled over and caught on fire. The crash happened around 3:45 Saturday near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue SE in rural Arthur, which is about 15 minutes north of Casselton. The Cass...
gowatertown.net
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
740thefan.com
Fatal officer involved shooting in Mapleton west of Fargo
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Law enforcement has shot and killed a man in Mapleton, west of Fargo. It followed lengthy negotiations between the man that included his brother and father. Cass County deputies responded to reports of a possibly suicidal man at a home at around 10 a.m. Monday and the shooting took place in the early afternoon. While negotiations were underway, law enforcement said they did not believe anyone else was in the house.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fire guts row of garages in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a garage fire lit up the early morning sky in South Fargo Sunday. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire involving a detached row of garages at 1517 34th St S. Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire and winds were pushing the fire towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to protect the apartment building and then worked to extinguish the involved garages.
wdayradionow.com
I-94 two-vehicle fire and crash leaves two seriously injured
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are seriously injured following a two vehicle crash on I-94 on Friday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says two vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-94 near University Drive when traffic began to slow down due to upcoming road construction. That is when 45-year-old Harwood Resident Brant Jacobson began to slow his semi-truck. A second vehicle, with an unnamed driver and passenger, was following Jacobson's vehicle and did not slow down, rear ending the semi. Following the immediate impact, the unnamed driver's truck started on fire.
valleynewslive.com
Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.
wdayradionow.com
Shelter-in-Place issued in Mapleton
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order in the City of Mapleton. Details regarding the active situation are limited, but a dispatcher with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center tells Flag Family Media News that the shelter-in-place is in effect for the 500 block of 5th Street North.
kvrr.com
Woman & children found in cornfield following crash near Downer, Minn.
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Two children and a woman are safe following a search of a cornfield near Downer, Minnesota Friday morning. A man reported the crash on County Road 10 at the Dilworth police station. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a search of a cornfield including...
valleynewslive.com
One person stabbed at N. Moorhead park
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a north Moorhead park. Police say around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 they were called to Memorial Park in north Moorhead for a report of a stabbing. Officer say they found one person with a stab wound...
kvrr.com
Former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist dies
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Former longtime Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist has died following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. A law enforcement career that spanned four decades, Bergquist joined the Moorhead Police Department in 1988 and served as Clay County Sheriff from 2003 to 2019. Sheriff Mark Empting...
