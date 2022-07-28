Stanislaw reportedly set to return to Evil Geniuses

dotesports.com
All Guardian Angel changes in Apex Legends
Season 14 of Apex Legends is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic in quite a while. Looking to shake up the game’s meta, the team at Respawn Entertainment has made a number of sweeping balance changes, adjustments, and tweaks to help Apex feel both fair and fun. Among these changes are adjustments to some of the game’s gold gear.
BLAST, Perfect World reportedly in the race to host a CS:GO Major in 2023
BLAST and Perfect World have sent applications to Valve to organize a CS:GO Major in 2023, according to a report by Jaxon. Out of the two tournament organizers, BLAST is more widely recognized in the Counter-Strike scene. The company was founded in 2016 and started hosting CS:GO events in 2017 with its Pro Series circuit, which later become BLAST Premier, one of the most prestigious professional circuits in Valve’s FPS.
No Apex August starts with a lot of people playing Apex Legends
August is here and with it comes the planned boycott of Apex Legends. The plan gained steam near the middle of season 13 on Reddit and Twitter among disgruntled Apex players. The hashtag #NoApexAugust gained mobility, with players hoping to force Respawn to reckon with broken legend abilities, hit registration issues, cheating, and more long-standing problems like the game’s audio.
Iconic League ninjas, several engage supports, more to be buffed in Patch 12.15 update
League of Legends Patch 12.15 is just over a week away, and Riot Games has revealed which champions are on the table to be buffed and nerfed in the August update. In 12.15, ten champions will be receiving buffs, while another six will be nerfed. Perhaps the most unique changes...
The best Illaoi build in League of Legends
Illaoi is a frontline bruiser champion in League of Legends capable of dealing heavy, sustained damage over long periods of time while healing for a strong portion of the damage that she deals. The champion transitions exceptionally well throughout all stages of the game but comes alive mostly in the late game when her full potential as a damage-dealing, nearly unkillable tank comes to fruition.
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
Riot confirms Project L will be free-to-play, includes Illaoi as a fighter
For the first time since November 2021, Riot Games has shared new information surrounding its upcoming fighting game Project L in a developer diary published by project leads and fighting game community (FGC) staple Tom Cannon—including confirmation that the game will be free-to-play and a reveal for Illaoi, the Kraken Priestess being included as a playable fighter.
Additional Project L reveals unlikely to come at Evo 2022
Fans finally got an update on Project L today after more than half a year, with Riot Games and project lead Tom Cannon confirming that the game will be free-to-play, include Illaoi as a playable character, and additional insight into how the dev team is crafting its roster. But this also almost certainly removes any possibility that the game will appear in any form at Evo 2022.
How to watch Aug. 3’s Pokémon Presents
The Pokémon Company announced on Aug. 1 that its annual showcase, known as Pokémon Presents will be taking place on Aug. 3. As expected, more news and updates about all things Pokémon will be presented, including new details for the upcoming video games in the franchise. With...
Rek’Sai backdoor goes undetected, League players shout in confusion at defeat screen
Having an objective in mind and a clear path towards victory is always important in League of Legends, but tunneling too much on what’s in front of you could mean being blindsided. League player and Reddit user IRANwithit shared a clip yesterday highlighting one of the reasons why players...
Damage dealers in all roles including Qiyana, Sivir, Master Yi, and more to be nerfed in League Patch 12.15
Six champions are on the table to receive direct nerfs in League of Legends Patch 12.15, Riot Games revealed earlier today. The patch, which is set to release next week, will apply buffs and nerfs to over a dozen champions on the roster directly, with many more set to be adjusted indirectly through changes to items and runes.
EG continue their path of destruction in the 2022 LCS Summer Split with victory over FlyQuest
Once more, a battle of good versus evil made its way to the LCS. On one side were the reigning LCS champions, Evil Geniuses, while on the other, FlyQuest was hoping to deliver greatness that propels them to the LCS Championship. Yet only one could emerge victorious, the other having to recollect themselves in the final weeks of the 2022 Summer Split.
TFT Set 7 NA Jade Cup: Standings, format, and updates
Showcasing 152 Teamfight Tactics North American players, the top four overall finishers at the Set Seven Jade Cup will advance to the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale. Similar to the NA Astral Cup, the TFT Set Seven Jade Cup will take place over the course of two weekends. The July 30 to 31 weekend featured 128 players, with only the top 32 advancing to the Aug. 6 to 7 second weekend. A total of 32 players skipped the first weekend, including the top 24 ranked NA players according to ladder snapshots and those who qualified for the Jade Cup during the Astral Cup.
How to co-stream Evo 2022
Evo 2022, the championship series that hosts a plethora of FGC tournaments, is just a few days away and will be held in Las Vegas. For those who can’t travel to the event, though, EVO has opened up a form to allow streamers to co-stream it. If you want...
What is the prediction algorithm in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends features many characters from various backgrounds. Each legend has a unique personality and reason to join the Apex games. Several legends are in the Apex games just for their love of the sport, but others were forced to join because of unforeseen circumstances in their lives. Crypto is one of these legends. He’s a brilliant encryption expert and a hacker, was framed for his sister’s murder. This event caused him to go into hiding until he decided to conceal himself in plain sight.
DWG calls up Bible to LCK roster, sends down Burdol
DWG KIA is making some changes to its League of Legends roster. The South Korea organization has promoted support player Yoon “Bible” Seol to its starting roster and demoted top laner Noh “Burdol” Tae-yoon to its Challengers roster, it revealed today in a statement on social media.
Blaber’s Olaf chops through FlyQuest, brings C9 to a fourth place tie in the 2022 LCS Summer Split
A little banter towards Cloud9 in FlyQuest’s weekly pre-game video ended up not working out in their favor, fueling their opponents to a one-sided dominant victory. C9 continue their small win streak into the final few weeks of the 2022 LCS Summer Split, successfully taking down FlyQuest to tie with them for fourth in the standings. While FlyQuest had a clear plan they aimed to enact in the early game. They were unprepared to deal with one outstanding factor: Blaber’s Olaf.
A second Reaver bundle is reportedly coming to VALORANT
One of the most popular bundles in VALORANT could be making a return with new skins added to the collection. A second iteration of the Reaver bundle could come to the game within the next few patches, according to data miner Valorleaks. The bundle will include guns such as the Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Karambit, according to the leaker.
What are Apex’s new laser sights and why do they matter?
In season 14, Apex Legends is receiving a new attachment in the form of a barrel mod. Known as laser sights, this new attachment was designed specifically for SMGs and pistols. Developer Respawn Entertainment specifically created laser sights to address some of their concerns, particularly in late-game, small-ring environments and close-quarters fights.
Epic Games, Steam, and Battle.net are all blocked in Indonesia
Counter-Strike, Origin and more are also on the verge of being banned. Indonesia has now banned access to popular game streaming services such as Epic Games and Steam following a failure to register with Kominfo. On July 29, Team Secret, an organization based in the Philippines, revealed that Steam, Epic...
