Stanislaw reportedly set to return to Evil Geniuses

Apex Legends features many characters from various backgrounds. Each legend has a unique personality and reason to join the Apex games. Several legends are in the Apex games just for their love of the sport, but others were forced to join because of unforeseen circumstances in their lives. Crypto is one of these legends. He’s a brilliant encryption expert and a hacker, was framed for his sister’s murder. This event caused him to go into hiding until he decided to conceal himself in plain sight.

