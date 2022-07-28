Return of the humidity, with some isolated showers and thunderstorms

local21news.com
Clearing skies and a return of the heat
Dauphin County, PA — Skies clearing out and muggy it will be muggy overnight with a low of 70. The heat returns during the second half of the week and will likely peak on Thursday as our highs hit the mid 90s with a heat index near 100!. Some...
A decent weekend ahead before a potential heat wave next week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A beautiful afternoon will give way to a pleasant Saturday evening with an overnight low in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and just slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. By tomorrow night, clouds will be on the increase and a few stray showers will be possible.
80-year-old tree removal underway in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Crews began taking apart a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Midtown Harrisburg Monday. The tree’s roots and branches have grown so large, it’s causing safety hazards to residents around it. Its limbs are sitting on power lines and damaging homes. The City of Harrisburg...
Lane closed on US 322 due to downed utility
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lane restriction is in place on US 322 west towards Hershey because of a downed utility. According to 511pa, it is located on US 322 westbound between Chambers Hill Road, Grayson Road, Hilton Street, and Mushroom Hill Road. There is a lane restriction. Get...
Today is the Final Day to Ride This Legendary Rollercoaster in PA
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?
Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
Dauphin County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
On Friday, Susquehanna Township woman Helen Lester celebrated her 103rd birthday during a party with family and friends.
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Attendance drops for York State Fair, heat and humidity blamed for decrease
York County, PA — The York State Fair has officially wrapped up, and the numbers are in. About 352,000 people attended the fair this year. That's a 34% drop from last year. Officials blame the heat and humidity for impacting the crowd turnout. The Fair also dealt with two...
Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County reopens after crews remove fallen tree
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A portion of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County has reopened after it was blocked by a fallen tree. The tree fell Monday morning in the 1800 block of the road in East Lampeter Township, near Lancaster EMS. PennDOT crews removed the tree.
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East Coast
U.S. News and World Report has released their 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast for 2022-2023 this summer and their findings are based on data from 150 of the most populous regions in the country. They look at value for money, the surrounding job markets, and quality of life to determine which towns and cities are the best places to live.
Man hit by fire truck during parade in Northumberland Co. Saturday
Mount Carmel (Northumberland County) — Video livestreamed on Facebook by the Northumberland County Fire and Rescue Departments of Mount Carmel's Block Party Fire Truck Parade Saturday afternoon, shows a man getting hit by one of those fire trucks. The video shows the unidentified man in wearing a blue t-shirt...
FOUND: Missing man from Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were looking for a man from Cumberland County who went missing. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, he was located safe. Officers were looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams temporarily transfers power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams has temporarily transferred power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The transfer happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end at midnight Aug. 16. A spokesperson said Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is recovering at home. "I want to reassure the residents of...
Harrisburg University construction project advances
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Construction of the new $100 million 12-story Harrisburg University Science Education Center is reaching a huge milestone this week. Parts of Chestnut Street are closed as crews remove the material lift from the side of the building, allowing windows and paneling to be added. School officials...
Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river
Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.
2 firefighters injured in York fire
YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
Women only coworking space opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the pandemic came remote work and school. So many Americans changed their work habits and companies found employees could be just as productive and focused at home. While there are pros to remote work like saving money and time on a commute or working in...
Tractor Crash In York County Leaves 3 Children, Woman Dead, Others Injured
LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (CBS) – A woman and three children have died in a tragic farm tractor crash in York County. Police say the woman, her husband and 10 kids were riding in the trailer on Friday on the 1100 block of Furnace Road in Airville near Otter Creek Campground when her husband lost control and went over a steep embankment. Officials say the tractor rolled over several times throwing everyone from the flatbed trailer. “The kids would walk to school and pick flowers in my yard,” Leah Joines, a friend of the family, said. “Honestly, I’ve prayed and I can’t figure out why God would take someone like that.” A friend says the family was heading out to fish near the campground. The other children, along with the driver, remain in the hospital on Saturday. No word yet on their conditions. PennDOT says multiple road closures will remain in effect as police investigate.
