Harrisburg, PA

Return of the humidity, with some isolated showers and thunderstorms

By Meteorologist Steve Knight
local21news.com
 4 days ago




Clearing skies and a return of the heat

Dauphin County, PA — Skies clearing out and muggy it will be muggy overnight with a low of 70. The heat returns during the second half of the week and will likely peak on Thursday as our highs hit the mid 90s with a heat index near 100!. Some...
ENVIRONMENT


A decent weekend ahead before a potential heat wave next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A beautiful afternoon will give way to a pleasant Saturday evening with an overnight low in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and just slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. By tomorrow night, clouds will be on the increase and a few stray showers will be possible.
HARRISBURG, PA


80-year-old tree removal underway in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Crews began taking apart a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Midtown Harrisburg Monday. The tree’s roots and branches have grown so large, it’s causing safety hazards to residents around it. Its limbs are sitting on power lines and damaging homes. The City of Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lane closed on US 322 due to downed utility

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lane restriction is in place on US 322 west towards Hershey because of a downed utility. According to 511pa, it is located on US 322 westbound between Chambers Hill Road, Grayson Road, Hilton Street, and Mushroom Hill Road. There is a lane restriction. Get...
HERSHEY, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive.com

Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?

Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map

(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

FOUND: Missing man from Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were looking for a man from Cumberland County who went missing. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, he was located safe. Officers were looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg University construction project advances

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Construction of the new $100 million 12-story Harrisburg University Science Education Center is reaching a huge milestone this week. Parts of Chestnut Street are closed as crews remove the material lift from the side of the building, allowing windows and paneling to be added. School officials...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river

Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.
DANVILLE, PA
FOX 43

2 firefighters injured in York fire

YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Women only coworking space opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the pandemic came remote work and school. So many Americans changed their work habits and companies found employees could be just as productive and focused at home. While there are pros to remote work like saving money and time on a commute or working in...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Tractor Crash In York County Leaves 3 Children, Woman Dead, Others Injured

LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (CBS) – A woman and three children have died in a tragic farm tractor crash in York County. Police say the woman, her husband and 10 kids were riding in the trailer on Friday on the 1100 block of Furnace Road in Airville near Otter Creek Campground when her husband lost control and went over a steep embankment. Officials say the tractor rolled over several times throwing everyone from the flatbed trailer. “The kids would walk to school and pick flowers in my yard,” Leah Joines, a friend of the family, said. “Honestly, I’ve prayed and I can’t figure out why God would take someone like that.” A friend says the family was heading out to fish near the campground. The other children, along with the driver, remain in the hospital on Saturday. No word yet on their conditions. PennDOT says multiple road closures will remain in effect as police investigate.
YORK COUNTY, PA

