Chicago, IL

2 Chicago police officers injured in South Austin hit-and-run crash

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQSo3_0gvsk6ix00

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning in South Austin.

A marked patrol vehicle was traveling east just before 1:40 a.m. in the 5000-block of West Lake Street when a black Dodge Charger going north on Lavergne Avenue blew a traffic signal and plowed into the CPD vehicle's passenger side, Chicago police said.

The driver of the Charger fled the scene.

The officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, CPD said.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

