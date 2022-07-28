2 Chicago police officers injured in South Austin hit-and-run crash
Two Chicago police officers were injured in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning in South Austin. A marked patrol vehicle was traveling east just before 1:40 a.m. in the 5000-block of West Lake Street when a black Dodge Charger going north on Lavergne Avenue blew a traffic signal and plowed into the CPD vehicle's passenger side, Chicago police said. The driver of the Charger fled the scene. The officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, CPD said. No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and Area Four detectives are investigating.
