Baldwin, FL

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-10 near Baldwin; eastbound lanes now open

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 6 days ago
BALDWIN, Fla. — UPDATE 9:54 a.m.- Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pedestrian died in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate-10 near Baldwin.

Detectives said that at approximately 3:50 a.m., troopers responded to the area.

Investigations revealed that a 30-year-old woman from Gainesville was driving a sedan east in the left travel lane. At that time, a 38-year-old man from Des Plaines, Illinois, was exiting a Dodge SUV after pulling over for an emergency.

The passenger side front bumper of the sedan hit the pedestrian and killed him on impact. The other two occupants of the dodge SUV remained at the scene with the sedan and are cooperating with law enforcement.

I-10 was closed for several hours, but all lanes are back open and moving smoothly.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

