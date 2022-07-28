Good Morning CaneSport 7.28.22

Good Morning CaneSport! (Photo by Gary Ferman)

Well there are a couple of announcements to tune in for. Yesterday we caught up with John Walker for his thoughts heading into today’s announcement. So don’t miss that … although as of Thursday morning we’re hearing Walker may be trending to UCF, the Canes are not out of it. Follow Walker’s pick scheduled for 6 p.m. as well as that of Tommy Kinsler, who is announcing at his mother’s birthday dinner and we feel very good about him becoming a Cane.

Plus from yesterday we had the big news of Malik Bryant’s commitment, of course. And how that moved UM up to No. 5 in the national On3 consensus rankings. We also had an inside look at just went on over the four days between him postponing his planned announcement and his actual decision, so check that out, too.

We continue our State of the U series with our biggest on-field question facing the Miami Hurricanes. Think it’s the question marks at LB or the O line? Think again.

There’s also a closer look at a Virginia team that could surprise, as we continue to take a deeper dive into UM’s opponents.

We also have a recruiting update with a 2024 TE who landed a Cane offer, Michael Smith. He has an interesting story to tell – namely how he’s a big UM fan … and his dad’s a huge UF fan. So how will that dynamic work out?

We also continue our player performance index countdown with No. 4, Avantae Williams.

Also, from yesterday afternoon, we took a closer look and shared our thoughts on 3 Canes being named to the All-ACC preseason team. Is that perception or reality?

How I go about my life is I’m a firm believer in God. When the decision day came (on the 23rd), it was my gut telling me I wasn’t ready yet. I prayed on it and my decision came to me. I feel this first choice will be it. Malik Bryant

