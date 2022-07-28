Edina police looking for teen who may have info about noose incident

Adam Uren

Police in Edina are looking to identify a teenage boy who may have information about an incident in which a noose was hanged at a community center this week.

Edina Police Department

The City of Edina provided more details of the incident on Tuesday, which saw an Edina Public Schools staff member find the noose "harnessed to an implement on the building’s roof and hung in one of the courtyards" at Edina Community Center at 5701 West Frontage Rd.

The discovery was reported to police, with the noose removed.

In an update Wednesday, Edina Police Department says surveillance video from Monday and Tuesday – prior to the noose being placed – shows a "white teenage boy near the scene."

The boy was wearing a black Vans hoodie, dark shorts, tall socks, black slip-on canvas tennis shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Police are now looking for the boy to come forward, or anyone who may know him to call 952-826-1610.

The finding of the noose was swiftly condemned by Edina Public Schools superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley, who said: "A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups.

"We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change."