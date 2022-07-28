ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Edina police looking for teen who may have info about noose incident

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRhlx_0gvshC2h00
Adam Uren

Police in Edina are looking to identify a teenage boy who may have information about an incident in which a noose was hanged at a community center this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBSz6_0gvshC2h00
Edina Police Department

The City of Edina provided more details of the incident on Tuesday, which saw an Edina Public Schools staff member find the noose "harnessed to an implement on the building’s roof and hung in one of the courtyards" at Edina Community Center at 5701 West Frontage Rd.

The discovery was reported to police, with the noose removed.

In an update Wednesday, Edina Police Department says surveillance video from Monday and Tuesday – prior to the noose being placed – shows a "white teenage boy near the scene."

The boy was wearing a black Vans hoodie, dark shorts, tall socks, black slip-on canvas tennis shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Police are now looking for the boy to come forward, or anyone who may know him to call 952-826-1610.

The finding of the noose was swiftly condemned by Edina Public Schools superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley, who said: "A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups.

"We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change."

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edina, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Edina, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Noose#Edina Police Department#Edina Public Schools#Black African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy