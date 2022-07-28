4-star RB Dylan Edwards offered by Notre Dame

Dylan Edwards (Tim Verghese/On3)

Derby (Kan.) four-star running back Dylan Edwards was offered by Notre Dame on Wednesday. He announced the news on social media.

The 5-foot-8, 155 pound tailback has been committed to Kansas State since June 23. He is the No. 291 overall prospect and No. 16 running back in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Edwards took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on June 14. The Fighting Irish’s class is currently No. 2 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. One running back is currently committed to Notre Dame in Lake Stevens (Wash.) four-star Jayden Limar. The group is currently led by Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley, the No. 12 prospect in the On3 Consensus.

One of Edwards’ strongest attributes is his speed.

“Kansas State running back commit Dylan Edwards came away as the Fastest Man winner at Under Armour Future 50, edging out Peyton Bowen in what was likely a sub 4.4 second 40-yard dash,” On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote. “Edwards is tiny at a verified 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, but he gets to top speed very quickly.”

Edwards has an On3 NIL Valuation of $31K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.