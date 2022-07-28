7/28/2022: Humidity slowly drops…. heat wave is lurking….

www.news10.com
5 things to know this Wednesday, August 3
Today's five things to know include new leads in a cold case dating all the way back to 1959, a beloved Saratoga County restaurant closing due to licensing issues, and a Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine.
National Night Out events in the Capital Region
National Night Out is on August 2. This is a yearly event that focuses on building stronger relationships between police departments and their communities.
Drivers ticketed during seatbelt check near Moreau State Park
The New York State Police partnered with New York State Park Police to hold a "Buckle Up New York" checkpoint. The checkpoint was on Old Saratoga Road in the area of the Moreau State Park entrance.
Missing Beekman woman found dead after car crash
On August 1, Katherine M. Garcia, 23, of Newburgh, was reported missing to the New York State Police by her family. She has since been found dead in a car, which had driven off the Taconic State Parkway into a small body of water, police said.
VIDEO: Florida deputies attempt eviction at wrong house
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice and it turned out they were at the wrong home. Jennifer Michele didn’t expect to receive a Ring doorbell alert on Thursday showing two Pasco County deputies and a locksmith at her front door. Michele said they were drilling through her lock.
Police investigate fatal crash in German Flatts
State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash that took place on Aney Hill Road in the town of German Flatts.
Hochul has early lead over Zeldin in new Siena poll
Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul holds an early 14-point lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin ahead of the November 8 election, in a new poll released by Siena College Tuesday morning.
False claims about pens in Arizona primary prompts warning
PHOENIX (AP) — The attorney for Arizona’s most populous county sent a letter on Tuesday warning a local candidate to stop encouraging voters to steal the pens given to them at polling places on Election Day to mark their ballots. Tuesday was the final day of voting in...
Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WBRL) — Rapper Mystikal has been charged with rape in Louisiana. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that just before noon on Saturday, deputies responded to an area hospital in...
