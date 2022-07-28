ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

7/28/2022: Humidity slowly drops…. heat wave is lurking….

By Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.news10.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Futurecast#Fantastic
NEWS10 ABC

VIDEO: Florida deputies attempt eviction at wrong house

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice and it turned out they were at the wrong home. Jennifer Michele didn’t expect to receive a Ring doorbell alert on Thursday showing two Pasco County deputies and a locksmith at her front door. Michele said they were drilling through her lock.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
NEWS10 ABC

False claims about pens in Arizona primary prompts warning

PHOENIX (AP) — The attorney for Arizona’s most populous county sent a letter on Tuesday warning a local candidate to stop encouraging voters to steal the pens given to them at polling places on Election Day to mark their ballots. Tuesday was the final day of voting in...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NEWS10 ABC

Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WBRL) — Rapper Mystikal has been charged with rape in Louisiana. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that just before noon on Saturday, deputies responded to an area hospital in...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy