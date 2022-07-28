ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

How century-old racist deed covenants echo in present-day Greenville

By South Carolina Public Radio
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 26

Glenn Thompson
3d ago

All these articles do is start trouble. There is no reason for doing this. We know what racism was in old Greenville. If you don't have anything better to talk about, then do not talk at all.

Reply(6)
13
Gail Amburgey
2d ago

Learning history can help us to NOT repeat the horrible things done in the past. Ignorance is not bliss for most, it can, most likely breed contempt.

Reply(1)
8
Dwayne Dollars
1d ago

If racism wasn't taught and passed down from generation to generation it would have died with your ancestors.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville County, SC
Government
Greenville County, SC
Society
County
Greenville County, SC
Greenville, SC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Act#Public Housing#Gentrification#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Furman University#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy