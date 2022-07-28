Last of rain moves through Friday, showers and isolated storms expected

PITTSBURGH — Have the rain gear ready again Friday as the last of the rain makers moves through. A few showers and an isolated storm will pop up early with another band of showers and storms possible after lunch into the early afternoon.

The threat for heavy downpours could cause more flood problems, especially south of Pittsburgh, but widespread heavy rain is not expected at this time.

As the rain moves out late day Friday, more comfortable weather moves in. Humidity will drop through the day Saturday, setting up some great outdoor weather for the weekend.

