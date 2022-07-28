ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rising inflation is on a collision course with Colorado’s TABOR cap. And the state budget is in the middle.

By Jesse Paul
coloradosun.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
coloradosun.com

Comments / 5

Noonesbusiness
3d ago

Our Dem controlled state will just keep ignoring Tabor by hitting all of us with more and more "fees." They'll never stop spending and reaching further and further into our pockets to pay for their socialist Soros-backed agenda.

Reply
16
Cyndra Williams
2d ago

Really don't matter for me. I couldn't even afford to pay to get my taxes done because I'm just trying to survive. But I do care about the people in Colorado. Maybe this will make them think about voting RED

Reply
5
paul
2d ago

Too bad. So sad. Start loving like we ordinary people do. Stop the trash social stuff you love so much.

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Budgeting#Consumer Price Index#Colorado#Legislature#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Politics#Taxpayer

Comments / 0

Community Policy