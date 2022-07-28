Sen. Schumer: NYC to receive 80K+ monkeypox vaccine doses

UPDATE: The New York State Department of Health officially declares monkeypox an imminent threat to public health in New York.

ORIGINAL: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced 780,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be coming to the United States. The JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine from Denmark has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration and is expected to go into arms within the next few weeks.

There are 17 new confirmed monkeypox cases in Suffolk and seven in Nassau.

There are over 3,500 cases in New York, with the majority in New York City at about 1,128 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until those vaccines are available, they are reserved for people who have been directly exposed to monkeypox or those who are immunocompromised.

Based on case burden and high-risk population, New York City will be getting more than 80,000 doses, according to US Senator Chuck Schumer. The state will receive 30,000 doses.

“Today, I am happy to announce that of the 786,000 Denmark vaccines now in our national stockpile, and cleared by the FDA, New York City will be getting more than 80,000 doses, which is more than 10%. Moreover, New York State will be receiving 30,000 individual doses. This is a big win for public health, and New York," Sen. Schumer says.

The Department of Health and Human Services is expected to give an update later today on the virus and efforts to get the vaccine out to those who need it.