WEATHER TO WATCH: Severe thunderstorms possible today

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says the humidity moves back in today with highs in the upper-80s. It will be partly sunny with a passing downpour or storm in a few spots.

NEXT: Friday continues to be very warm and humid with a chance of some scattered downpours and thunderstorms. It will turn less humid once again on the weekend with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures expected both Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Partly sunny and humid with a scattered downpour and thunderstorm possible. High of 88.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High of 85.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. High of 84.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but still comfortable. High of 85.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High of 86.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

