Juvenile injured in shooting in south Charlotte development, police say

www.wbtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
Related
Police searching for suspect after shots fired into west Charlotte home with family inside
CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte home is now riddled with bullets after gunfire erupted while a family, including a 3-year-old boy, was inside, according to a police report. “He shot like four times through the window,” Christopher Henderson said. “It was dangerous and crazy.”. It all happened...
Gunshot wound victim found outside Harris Teeter in Steele Creek: Police
The 911 call came in at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, from the 13000 block of S Tryon Street.
Man killed in north Charlotte shooting: CMPD
James Tyler Brooks, 28, was identified as the man killed.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide after man shot and killed in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte. Just before 7 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Old Statesville Road. When officers arrived, James Brooks, 28, was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: 28-Year-Old Shot & Killed In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in south Charlotte Sunday night. On Sunday, July 31st shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Wallingford Street. At the scene, officers discovered a victim, later identified as...
Detectives investigate deadly shooting at north Charlotte gas station, police say
CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation is being conducted Monday night at a 7-Eleven in north Charlotte, police said. Investigators believe James Tyler Brooks, 28, was inside the store shortly before 7 p.m. on Old Statesville Road, walked out and was shot several times near the door. Brooks died at...
49-year-old man shot during robbery in Belmont community, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 49-year-old man was shot twice during an armed robbery Saturday night in the Belmont community outside of uptown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. The shooting happened along Allen Street at 19th Street. Neighbors said the home is an Airbnb. The victim, who did not know the assailant, reported...
WBTV
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A Lancaster School board member...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 arrests, 4 cited in operation targeting reckless bikers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police made two arrests and issued four citations in an operation that targeted a group that has been acting erratically on bicycles and motorized vehicles in the Queen City. The bikers often travel in packs that disrupt traffic by going the wrong way, blowing through traffic...
3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention
Charlotte has about 600 open homicide cases that date all the way back to the early 1960s, according to stats from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Here are three puzzling, unsolved homicide cases that took place in Charlotte, including one from the 1950s. Editor’s Note: Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of these […] The post 3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WBTV
Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: moments ago. A Lancaster School board member being...
Gastonia police search for man accused of stealing copper wire from home construction sites
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has stolen copper wire from new home construction sites recently. The department shared four surveillance photos of the suspect, taken on low-light surveillance cameras at night. Officers say the sites that were hit by the alleged thief include ones on North Boyce Street, Sullivan Street, North Falls Street, and Sloan Avenue. A review of the locations shows these new home sites are off North Chester Street, near the county jail, courthouse, and the police department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More arrests made involving Charlotte dangerous bike groups
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects were arrested following an incident involving a large bike group near Camp North End this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers say they have been responding to calls regarding bike groups weaving in and out of traffic and playing chicken with motorists. On Sunday a large group was […]
Teen girl hurt in shooting at Lancaster County apartment complex, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teenage girl was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. on Caroline Court, near the Williams Estate entrance. Witnesses said they heard gunshots fired toward the apartments.
WBTV
‘It’s not safe’: Woman shot while sleeping in her own bed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman who was asleep, was suddenly awoken by gunshots, then realized she’d been shot multiple times. All this happened while in the safety of her house, in bed. In July, CMPD said they had more than 480 cases of someone shooting into occupied...
WBTV
Man charged with murder after roommate fight left one dead in York Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The York Police Department has charged a man with murder for a homicide that took place last week during a roommate altercation. The incident took place around 10:50 p.m. on July 25 at 12 Hill Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 61-year-old Ira Hayes exiting the end of the driveway with a two-by-four with blood and a visible injury.
2 men found dead in Statesville motel room, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were found dead in a hotel room in Statesville Monday evening, according to police. Authorities said officers responded to a report of two people unresponsive at a Motel 6 on Morland Drive around 7:45 p.m. on August 1. When officers arrived, they said they found two men, […]
WLTX.com
Family of man killed by former North Carolina officer say his death was a homicide
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord man's death at the hands of a fired Concord police officer at a car dealership in February should be considered a homicide, attorneys representing the man's family said Monday. Brandon Combs died on Feb. 13 when he was shot multiple times while attempting to...
iheart.com
Teen Dies From Injuries in Fall From Car
The boy whom police say fell from a moving vehicle near Charlotte has died from his injuries at Strong Hospital. Police say the 14-year-old was hanging out a car window on North Burley Road around 4:30 Sunday morning. He then fell onto the road as the car rounded a curve.
WBTV
Rowan Sheriff investigating road rage shooting involving college student
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 22-year-old Pfeiffer University student says that the driver of a car that he was behind while driving through eastern Rowan County fired several shots at him. According to the report, the incident happened on Thursday, July 29, just before 11 a.m. The student was...
Comments / 0