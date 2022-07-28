Juvenile injured in shooting in south Charlotte development, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has stolen copper wire from new home construction sites recently. The department shared four surveillance photos of the suspect, taken on low-light surveillance cameras at night. Officers say the sites that were hit by the alleged thief include ones on North Boyce Street, Sullivan Street, North Falls Street, and Sloan Avenue. A review of the locations shows these new home sites are off North Chester Street, near the county jail, courthouse, and the police department.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO