Matt Stafford named new athletic director at Mapleton

Matt Stafford is about to be one of the busiest men in Nankin.

Stafford, entering his third year as football coach at Mapleton High School, is taking on two additional jobs in the district starting this upcoming school year.

In late June, Stafford was named the athletic director at Mapleton. He will also teach five class periods each day.

“It was an opportunity that came up,” he said. “Opportunities like this don’t come up very often. ... There are a lot of titles to my name right now, but there are people who are there to help me. I’m just really excited for it right now.”

Stafford is replacing Cory Runkle, who will remain in the district as a teacher. Runkle led the athletic department for the past three years.

“[Runkle] is staying around,” Stafford said. “He loves Mapleton. He loves the district.”

Stafford completed his ninth year of teaching in June.

He spent the past seven years in the Black River School District. He was a Centric Academy teacher, helping students get back on track to graduating on time. He also taught physical education/health for the past four years.

Before coming to Black River, Stafford taught for one year in the Galion School District and one year in the New London and Monroeville school districts on a shared services contract.

Stafford graduated from Ashland University with a bachelor’s degree in sports management.

“I had an interest in an athletic director position at one time, but I got into teaching,” he said.

Stafford knows there are a few skills he must focus on to have success in his new roles. Time management is at the forefront of that list.

“If I set aside time to focus on my teaching planning, I need to focus on my teaching planning,” he said. “When I focus on my AD stuff, I need to focus on that. During the fall, it’s going to be the most challenging. When you’re a football coach, you’re kind of focused on football 24/7.

“... I think as long as I stick to a schedule and I focus on that, I think I’ll be OK. I have to be a master of time management, especially in the fall with the football season. I think once I get to the winter and the spring, I think things will slow down for me.”

Stafford has plenty of people in the school district he can turn to for help if he needs it. High school principal Corey Kline is at the top of that list.

“Luckily, I’ve got great administration and great coaches to work with me,” Stafford said. “I’ve known Corey Kline for over 20 years. He was a middle school math teacher and head wrestling coach at Black River when I was an assistant coach at Black River, so I’ve known Corey, and I’ve coached with Corey.

“That’s part of the reason why I went to Mapleton. I know what kind of leadership and what kind of character he has.”

Having Runkle still in the school district is an added bonus for Stafford.

“[Runkle’s] classroom is right next to my classroom, and he’s going to have a plan period the same time I’m going to have some AD stuff to work on,” Stafford said. “Having him as a resource is going to be great. He’s in the building. He’s been helping me out all summer with stuff. He’s a phone call away. He’s a text away.

“Having him still as a resource is good for me.”

Stafford has two main goals as the head of the athletic department — increase participation in each of the sports and spend time getting to know all of the students he encounters.

“I’ll be in the building now, so I’ll be able to be a positive role model for our kids,” he said. “I think I was a positive role model for our high school [football] guys, but I get to be in the building, and I get to be around all of the athletes, the boys and the girls.

“I’ll be able to see many more games and see other kids compete and just be that positive role model, that positive influence in the building during the school and after school during our athletic events.”

