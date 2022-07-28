Rock 'em sack 'em robots?: Defense must carry Cleveland Browns if Deshaun Watson suspended

BEREA — Myles Garrett hasn’t thought about sacking Baker Mayfield in the Sept. 11 opener at Carolina , although some of Garrett’s friends certainly have.

“That’s good for them. They can make their jokes; they can have fun with it,” Garrett said.

Garrett is more fixated on the big picture. The three-time Pro Bowl defensive end knows what the NFL world is saying about the Browns as they await word on Deshaun Watson's fate . He complimented backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett , but Garrett realizes what must be done.

The defense is going to have to carry them this season.

For the Browns to be a legitimate playoff contender if $230 million quarterback Watson receives a significant suspension for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy, the defense will have to turn into rock 'em sack 'em robots.

It will be up to Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney , Denzel Ward , Greg Newsome II , Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and company to not only set the tone, but to produce turnovers that set up points.

What the Cleveland Browns defense is looking to prove in 2022

It will be up to them to morph into a group that hasn’t been seen in Cleveland since Butch Davis was coach in 2001, when the Browns set the franchise record with 33 interceptions and turned four of them into touchdowns. They had 13 interceptions in 2021, one returned for a TD, that a 99-yarder by Ward at Cincinnati. Garrett also scored on a fumble return at Baltimore.

It will be up to them to disprove the notion that the Browns will win six games — as USA TODAY’s Nate Davis recently predicted — if Watson is suspended following accusations of sexual misconduct during massage appointments .

The decision of independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson , a former U.S. District Court judge, still loomed as the Browns opened training camp Wednesday at their CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

The first overall pick in 2017 by the Browns, Garrett said the standard and expectations should be the same regardless of who is the starting quarterback.

“It doesn’t change regardless how that situation works itself out. We’re going to hold ourselves to a higher standard no matter what happens and our defense is going to do what we do,” Garrett said in regards to Watson. “Last time I heard, they can’t win if they don’t score points.

“Part of that is to do with what I expect out of myself and our group as a defense. It has nothing to do with Jacoby. I believe in his ability, but I’m putting the pressure on us because I know what we have in store.”

Myles Garrett had a career-high 16 sacks last season

Last season, Garrett finished third in the league with a career-high 16 sacks and Clowney contributed nine as the team had 43, fifth-most in franchise history. In total defense, the Browns stood fifth, their highest NFL ranking since 1987 (third) and the third time since 1970 they had cracked the top five.

With two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Ward anchoring the secondary, the Browns pass defense ranked fifth, its highest since 2011 (second). Three teams finished in the top 12 in total defense, run defense and pass defense, with the Browns joining the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Kevin Stefanski isn't pushing the message that the defense must step up if the Browns are without Watson. Stefanski said that talk is internal.

"Those guys push themselves, and I think they want to be great together," Stefanski said. "That is the important part of this. There is a lot of work that has to be done before we get there."

Asked how dominant the defense could be, Garrett said, “As dominant as we want to be. I felike that last year and I feel like that this year. We have a lot of talented guys all across the board and I feel like this is probably the most well-rounded we’ve been since I’ve been here. Just try to make the most of it and make plays all up and down the field and take the ball away.”

Cornerback Newsome , the 26th overall pick in 2021, said Garrett has not vocalized his lofty expectations.

“This is year two for a lot of us together, so we're getting more comfortable, but we're gonna take us as far as we want to go,” Newsome said.

“At least on paper right now, we're one of the most talented groups. But at the end of the day, the paper doesn't mean anything. We have to be able to translate it onto the field.”

During an 8-9 season in 2021, the Browns did not handle high expectations well, but a large part of their failure was due to the left shoulder injury suffered in Week 2 by Mayfield, traded to the Carolina Panthers on July 6 . The Browns needed an upgrade at quarterback and gambled their future — in the form of an unprecedented guaranteed contract and three first-round draft picks — to the Houston Texans for Watson despite the then-22 civil lawsuits he faced. That number reached 24; he has settled all but four of them.

If Watson plays in 2022, the pressure on him will be immense. If he misses more than eight games, the playoffs are in jeopardy. Someone will need to come to the rescue and it might not be Brissett, 14-23 as an NFL starter with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

Garrett said he will lead the charge.

Garrett and Newsome are not purposely trying to lessen the burden on the Browns quarterbacks. They genuinely believe in themselves after the defense put it all together in the second half of last season.

Now many of the cornerstones are in the third year in the system under defensive coordinator Joe Woods . Considering the Watson situation, it seems time to unleash the hounds, er, Dawgs.

“We want to be the best defense in the NFL, so regardless if Jacoby’s out there or Josh [Rosen] or Deshaun, we're going to have that pressure on ourselves,” Newsome said.

Barring a lenient Watson suspension, the fate of the Browns this season depends on how big a load Garrett and his unit can carry.

