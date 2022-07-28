McWane expansion investing $45 million, creating 50 jobs

McWane Ductile of Coshocton granted 1.327% six-year job creation tax credit valued at $200,000.

The project will create 50 full-time jobs and lead to $2.6 million in new annual payroll by end of 2025.

The Coshocton facility is competing with a Utah plant to expand the manufacturing facility and purchasing a new annealing line.

McWane in Coshocton has about 500 employees and last invested $17.5 million to expand pipe finishing in 2017.

COSHOCTON — McWane Ductile of Coshocton is working on a local plant expansion estimated to create 50 new full-time jobs and represent a total investment of $45 million.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority recently granted a 1.372% six-year job creation tax credit for the project. The expansion is estimated to generate $2.6 million in new annual payroll and help retain $31.6 million in existing payroll by Dec. 31, 2025.

The TCA estimates the value of the tax credit at $200,000. However, it's performance based and the true value is directly related to the actual number of jobs created and new payroll taxes generated.

According to the scope of work document submitted to the TCA, the Ohio facility is competing for the expansion with a plant in Utah. It said state support will help ensure the proposed project is done in Ohio.

The project includes renovating and expanding the Coshocton plant, infrastructure improvements and the addition of a new annealing line. The Coshocton Port Authority expressed support for the project in a letter to the TCA dated March 2.

“We are thrilled they are leading Coshocton in this tremendous investment and commitment to their customers and employees. We are so grateful that McWane Ductile continues to choose Coshocton and our community,” said Coshocton Port Authority Director Tiffany Swigert in a press release.

A press release on the project also touted a strategic partnership between JobsOhio and Ohio Southeast Economic Development to bolster McWane's talent retention and recruitment strategies. Talent Acquisition Services will assist in recruitment and building a pipeline of electrical and industrial maintenance talent to support expanded operations over one to two years, said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby in the release.

“This is not a loan or a grant but an investment on the company’s behalf by the JobsOhio Talent Team Members and JobsOhio partners with customized solutions to assist in attracting and retaining quality employees," Jacoby said. "These are unique times and finding and training talent is the biggest need among companies across the country. McWane is a longstanding and valuable contributor to Southeast Ohio’s economy and we are happy to provide these specialized professional services.”

McWane in Coshocton produces ductile iron piping used in underground infrastructure and utility poles in demand for hazard prone areas, such as those devastated by wildfires and hurricanes.

McWane is currently looking for 25 production entry level positions per Ohio Means Jobs of Coshocton County. According to a 2019 story with the Tribune, McWane had about 500 employees with the majority in the pipe making division. The company last invested $17.5 million locally in 2017 to expand pipe finishing. McWane is the second largest employer in Coshocton County, behind Kraft-Heinz with about 750 employees.

“The opportunities afforded by this partnership cannot be overstated, and we are proud to work with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development and the Coshocton Port Authority to take this important step toward our state’s shared vision for long-term economic resilience," said Tom Crawford, general manager of McWane Ductile of Ohio, in the release. "By tying capital investments to job growth, these incentives provide a win-win, strengthening Ohio’s market competitiveness while securing our Coshocton workforce to sustain their families and our local economy.”

