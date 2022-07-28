Here's what UGA is paying athletic director Josh Brooks after boost to total compensation

Football coach Kirby Smart ’s huge jump in pay announced last week wasn’t the only boost in compensation for a prominent person in UGA athletics.

AD Josh Brooks , his boss, is getting a $55,000 raise to bring his total compensation to $855,000. That number will go up substantially the last two years of Brooks' current contract to $940,000 starting July 1, 2023 and $1.03 million on July 1, 2024, according to Georgia.

Brooks was due to be paid $800,000 in the next fiscal year that started July 1 under terms of his contract after taking over as athletic director in January 2021. He was paid $775,000 in the previous fiscal year.

His base salary rose $30,000 to $780,000, according to an open records request. His retention bonus is also rising from $50,000 to $75,000.

UGA president Jere Morehead said at an athletic board meeting in May that Brooks salary would be increasing. His contract still runs through June 30, 2025.

“We’re not at the point yet of doing a new contract,” Morehead said then. “That probably comes in a year or so. But I think that what I want to signal and what our athletic board wants to signal is that for being the youngest AD in the power five he’s gotten off to a sensational start, and we know that he’s got a bright and long future as athletic director at the University of Georgia.”

Smart’s total pay jumped from $7.2 million before bonsues to $10.25 million in the first year of a new deal that runs through the 2031 season.

Brooks, 42, was tied for the lowest paid athletic director with Ole Miss’ Keith Carter, according to an Athleticdirector U salary survey for 2020-2021. At the time, 9 of 13 SEC AD’s at public schools made at least $850,000 and seven made $1 million or more.

Smart and the football program won the national championship in Brooks’ second football season as AD.

Georgia athletics finished 19th in the all-sports Directors’ Cup in the last school year and he had a change in both men’s basketball (hiring Mike White from Florida) and women’s basketball (hiring Katie Abrahamson-Henderson from UCF).

