Quincy makes offer for police chief position; Loomis steps down from council

In a special meeting Tuesday evening, the Quincy Village Council agreed to offer the job of police chief to Albion Police Lt. Mike Kolassa.

Village Manager Brittany Butler will work with the village attorney to draft a contract.

The position was posted at $50,000, but the council gave Butler leeway to go higher.

The position opened with the June resignation of Jereme Burch after five years as chief to go into private business.

Kolassa, 49, of Marshall, was one of two finalists screened from the applications. The other, Branch County sheriff deputy Doug Pope, withdrew from consideration.

The council was impressed with Kolassa, who has served just under 25 years in law enforcement. Butler said he felt it was time for him to seek a position as police chief.

Kolassa has family in the Bronson area.

In other business, council President Nick Loomis, 39, tendered his resignation, which was accepted reluctantly by the council.

“I felt I just needed a change, something different," he said. "I’ll see where it takes me.” He also resigned as president of the Quincy American Legion Post.

He will relocate to southwest Florida in the next weeks. Loomis has served as president since November 2020.

President Pro Tem Mike Hagaman moved into the job until the end of the Loomis term in November 2024.

The village council will receive applications from any resident willing to serve on the board. It hopes to name a replacement from those who apply in early August.