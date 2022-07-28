ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

Quincy makes offer for police chief position; Loomis steps down from council

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 6 days ago

In a special meeting Tuesday evening, the Quincy Village Council agreed to offer the job of police chief to Albion Police Lt. Mike Kolassa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXnPv_0gvsXhvA00

Village Manager Brittany Butler will work with the village attorney to draft a contract.

The position was posted at $50,000, but the council gave Butler leeway to go higher.

The position opened with the June resignation of Jereme Burch after five years as chief to go into private business.

Kolassa, 49, of Marshall, was one of two finalists screened from the applications. The other, Branch County sheriff deputy Doug Pope, withdrew from consideration.

The council was impressed with Kolassa, who has served just under 25 years in law enforcement. Butler said he felt it was time for him to seek a position as police chief.

Kolassa has family in the Bronson area.

In other business, council President Nick Loomis, 39, tendered his resignation, which was accepted reluctantly by the council.

“I felt I just needed a change, something different," he said. "I’ll see where it takes me.” He also resigned as president of the Quincy American Legion Post.

He will relocate to southwest Florida in the next weeks. Loomis has served as president since November 2020.

President Pro Tem Mike Hagaman moved into the job until the end of the Loomis term in November 2024.

The village council will receive applications from any resident willing to serve on the board. It hopes to name a replacement from those who apply in early August.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

New developments in the missing person case of Dee Warner

ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Today people from around Adrian, Tecumseh and throughout Lenawee County went to the Lenawee County Courthouse to celebrate Dee Warner’s birthday, and remind people driving by that the search is still on. At the rally, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said that he made an...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
Quincy, MI
Government
City
Quincy, MI
City
Marshall, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Bronson, MI
State
Florida State
Branch County, MI
Government
wkzo.com

Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP

UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County

It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Albion Police Lt
Kalamazoo Country

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWMT

Three people in custody after shots fired incident in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — Three people are in custody after a shooting in Calhoun County Friday night. Calhoun County: Albion public safety officer shoots, kills man who threatened to kill relative. The Albion Department of Public Safety said the incident happened on Miller Drive in Albion. Police said no one...
ALBION, MI
13abc.com

4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship

LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County moved to “high” community COVID-19 level, says Health Department

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has been bumped up to the “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Friday, the Washtenaw County Health Department alerted residents to the shift and highlighted prevention and safety strategies. To determine the community level,...
CBS Detroit

SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. “The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state. They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released. “Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones” and others who participated in the event, the group said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
WLNS

One dead after collision with utility pole

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car. It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96. Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside […]
LANSING, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy