'Special connection': Razz, the dog that couldn't walk two months ago, has new home

Razz the dog is adjusting to his new home.

A 1-year-old pit/Staffordshire bull terrier mix, Razz captured the hearts of many animal lovers after his owner abandoned him by dumping him off in the outdoor kennels at the Richland County Dog Shelter on May 3.

Dog Warden Missy Houghton remembers him well.

"When he first came in, he was completely immobile," she said. "He couldn't move at all."

In addition, Razz is deaf.

More than two months later, Razz can walk. He sort of lopes along, with the tops of his paws scraping the ground, causing them to bleed.

'I fell in love with him when I first met him'

Bethany Higgins, his new owner, is a veterinary assistant at Mohican Veterinary Wellness Center, where Razz goes for weekly acupuncture and laser treatments.

"I fell in love with him when I first met him, but so did everyone," Higgins said. "We had a pretty special connection from the beginning, and everyone could see it. It got to a point where it was kind of hard to deny it."

Higgins made up her mind May 25, when Mohican held an open house. Her 6-year-old daughter Amelia got the chance to meet Razz that day.

They, too, formed a fast friendship. Razz tends to follow Amelia around on her bike, a turquoise and purple Schwinn with training wheels.

Asked what she likes to do with Razz, Amelia replied, "Everything."

Razz' s health has continued to improve after leaving Richland County Dog Shelter

Razz has beefed up to 73 pounds, though his tendency to eat dead grass probably hasn't contributed much.

"He likes to eat what you don't want him to eat," Houghton said.

She attributes part of Razz's weight gain to regaining his muscle tone.

"When he first came in, all his muscles had pretty much atrophied," Houghton said.

Razz first showed signs of movement on Mother's Day.

"Once we started him on steroids, it was less than a week before he started to move around," Houghton said.

Razz is on a low dosage. The steroids cause him to urinate frequently.

Higgins was up for the challenge.

"Special needs is my thing," she said. "I've had a special-needs cat before. It was definitely something I knew I could take on."

Higgins said she has always wanted a deaf dog. While in college, she studied interpreting. Higgins also wrote a paper on the use of sign language with animals.

"He knows the word 'no' pretty well, but that doesn't mean he's going to listen," she said of her dog.

Razz also knows the word "sit" and is learning "toy."

Still a mystery is why he has struggled to walk. Veterinarians are leaning toward a neurological cause.

"We have ruled out so much," Higgins said.

She is considering taking Razz for an MRI, but only if it helps him.

'He's just a lover': Razz is settling into new home

In the meantime, Razz has settled in at his new home, where he has lived for the past few weeks.

He loves to be outside, seemingly preferring to lie on the black asphalt driveway rather than the cool grass of his fenced-in backyard.

Razz also loves the sun and will seek out a sunbeam whenever possible.

In addition, he enjoys pup cups from Whit's Frozen Custard and treats from Nickel & Bean in Lexington.

"He's just a lover," Higgins said, adding Razz can also be described as clingy and adorable.

People have followed the dog's story, first on the shelter's Facebook page. Razz spent two months there.

"I miss him a lot because he was so much fun to have around," Houghton said. "Since I know her (Higgins) I get to have updates all the time."

Houghton said she would miss Razz more if someone from out of town had adopted him.

She said she is convinced Razz is in the right home. Houghton observed the dog with his potential new family at the open house for Mohican Veterinary Wellness Center.

"It was nice to see the whole dynamic of everybody before he went into the home," the dog warden said. "I don't think I could have picked a better adopter for him."

Higgins continues to let people know how Razz is doing. His Facebook page is Razzle Dazzle. She tries to post almost daily updates.

Higgins also is considering doing a children's book on the dog.

"He is such an inspiration to adults," she said. "Why wouldn't he be an inspiration to kids, too?"

