Yes, Small-Space Apartment Gardening Is Possible

When I moved to a major city over a decade ago and set up shop in a tiny windowless apartment, I surrendered myself to the reality that having a lush edible garden at my fingertips probably wouldn’t happen anytime soon.

However, if you ask Che Cooper, the community horticulturalist and urban agriculturalist for The New York Botanical Garden’s Bronx Green-Up program , creating vegetative green spaces in city dwellings is totally possible and doesn’t require a lot of tools.

Cooper’s mission with the Bronx Green-Up program is to create and beautify shared spaces through greening projects, education and community gardens. This often means growing plants and vegetables in less-than-ideal environments and with limited space or resources.

“Milk crates, grow bags, and planters provide an easy and simple way for individuals to start an edible garden. As long you’re growing in a medium that is nutrient-rich and has adequate pore space and drainage, plants should thrive,” Cooper told HuffPost.

He added that any movable container that can be used season after season is a sufficient starting-off point, whether you’re working with a small indoor space or minimal outdoor area. Just be sure to refrain from growing on fire escapes, which could be a potential safety hazard.

Che Cooper (center) works with community gardeners at the Giuseppe Garden in the Wakefield section of the Bronx to map out plans for an irrigation system. (Photo: New York Botanical Gardens)

“Balconies and in the home can be perfect places to grow plants. Depending on environmental factors, you will be limited by what you can grow and the rate of growth,” Cooper said.

It can be a culinary luxury to have fresh herbs growing on your window sill or tender bunches of bib lettuce right outside your door. But for Cooper, growing your own sustenance is so much more than feeding your body. It can also feed your soul.

“Gardening is very liberating for the mind,” he said. “The relationship between plants and humans is symbiotic. When actually working with plants, we have the power of life in our hands. We understand [that] we can give or take life and by giving life to plants, plants give us life in return.”

Just ahead you can find more mini-gardening tips from Cooper, plus some essentials and recommendations for plants that grow well in a variety of spaces ― whether it be a designated corner of your kitchen or a tiny apartment balcony.

Cooper assured us that “you should never be discouraged, as the first person who ever thought to grow plants had few, if any tools.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.