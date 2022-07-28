1 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 58 Freeway

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: One person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition after a two-vehicle traffic collision on the Westbound 58 Freeway near the 99 Freeway.

The collision occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, in the city of Bakersfield. California Highway Patrol was on the scene along with Bakersfield Fire Department.

No further details are available at this time.

